Ex-Chairman Of Delta State Agency, DESOPADEC Wins Senatorial Primary Election After Delegates Received N1million, $1,500 Bribes

Ejele, has picked the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) ticket for the Delta South Senatorial District in the forthcoming 2023 general elections.

by Saharareporters, New York May 23, 2022

The immediate past chairman of Delta State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission, (DESOPADEC), Michael Diden, popularly known as Ejele, has picked the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) ticket for the Delta South Senatorial District in the forthcoming 2023 general elections.

SaharaReporters learnt that Diden picked the form after allegedly paying N1million each to the PDP delegates as bribes.

The primary election which took place on Monday at the Warri township stadium, headquarters of Warri South Local Government Area of the state amidst tight security, sparked off jubilation in the camp of the former DESOPADEC chairman, thereby disrupting the counting of votes for several minutes.

As soon as supporters of Diden noticed that the former DESOPADEC chairman was leading when the results were yet to be announced, jubilation erupted.

Speaking with SaharaReporters, a delegate, who simply identified himself as Boro, from Burutu area of the state, revealed that the former DESOPADEC chairman "paid us, delegates N1million each while a former House of Representatives member from the Warri South federal constituency, Daniel Reyeineju, also gave us $1,500 to win the same ticket."

Meanwhile, Diden polled 176 votes out of 272 votes cast by delegates to defeat Reyeineju, and other aspirants.

Saharareporters, New York

