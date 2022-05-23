Flight Operations Resume In Kaduna Airport After Two Months Due To Terrorists’ Attack

Commercial flight operations resumed at the Kaduna State Airport on Monday after two months' suspension due to a terrorists' attack and fear of insecurity.

Faithful Hope-Ivbaze, the acting General Manager, Corporate Affairs at the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), said flight operations to Kaduna airport commenced on Monday with an airline, Azman Air.

This was also confirmed by Azman Air via a tweet, saying, “Azman Air landed at Kaduna Airport today, May 23, 2022, to the elation and cheers of passengers, stakeholders, and workers.”

“It was a defining moment for the aviation community as the airport reopened after being closed for two months. It’s so exciting to be back,” they said.

Recall that bandits had on March 26 launched an attempted invasion of the airport, killing a private security guard attached to the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency near the outer perimeter fence.

They were however repelled by security forces attached to the airport.

Following the attack, commercial airlines plying the route suspended their flights, seeking improved security.

While it is not clear whether and how the Nigerian government had improved security in the airport, the first commercial flight since the incident landed at the airport at exactly 8am on Monday.