Flight Operations Resume In Kaduna Airport After Two Months Due To Terrorists’ Attack

Flight operations to Kaduna airport commenced on Monday with an airline, Azman Air.

by Saharareporters, New York May 23, 2022

Commercial flight operations resumed at the Kaduna State Airport on Monday after two months' suspension due to a terrorists' attack and fear of insecurity.

Faithful Hope-Ivbaze, the acting General Manager, Corporate Affairs at the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), said flight operations to Kaduna airport commenced on Monday with an airline, Azman Air.

This was also confirmed by Azman Air via a tweet, saying, “Azman Air landed at Kaduna Airport today, May 23, 2022, to the elation and cheers of passengers, stakeholders, and workers.”

“It was a defining moment for the aviation community as the airport reopened after being closed for two months. It’s so exciting to be back,” they said.

Recall that bandits had on March 26 launched an attempted invasion of the airport, killing a private security guard attached to the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency near the outer perimeter fence.

They were however repelled by security forces attached to the airport.

Following the attack, commercial airlines plying the route suspended their flights, seeking improved security.

While it is not clear whether and how the Nigerian government had improved security in the airport, the first commercial flight since the incident landed at the airport at exactly 8am on Monday.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Saharareporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Breaking News BREAKING: Buhari Postpones London Medical Trip
0 Comments
11 Months Ago
Opinion Ibadan To Accra By Road By Abiodun Ladepo
0 Comments
7 Years Ago
Opinion Coming To America By Mark Okonkwo
0 Comments
6 Years Ago
Economy Nigerian Airlines Sell N330.5bn Tickets In Nine Months
0 Comments
5 Years Ago
Economy Nigerian Govt Spent N84m In Transporting Passengers Between Kaduna, Abuja In Six Weeks
0 Comments
5 Years Ago
Quarantine Officers Continue To Defy Executive Order At Lagos Airport; Manually Check Travelers Bags
Travel In Defiance Of Executive Order, Quarantine Officers Continue To Manually Check Travelers’ Luggage
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Insecurity Unknown Gunmen Give Politicians 48 Hours To Withdraw Soldiers From South-East Nigeria
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
News Coalition Of Civil Societies Protests Against Shell Company’s Oil Pollution In Niger Delta, Asks Church Of England To Stop Financing Firm
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics Abia Governor, Ikpeazu Under Fire For Allegedly Imposing Cronies As Election Delegates
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
News Release ‘Mama Biafra’ From Detention, She’s Mother To Me – Nnamdi Kanu Tells Buhari Government
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Elections BREAKING: Ruling Party, APC Again Adjusts Timetable For National Assembly, Governorship Primaries
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics 2023 Presidency: South-East To Pick Consensus Candidate Among Ruling APC Aspirants – Ken Nnamani
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Legal Court Convicts Ex-Federal Lawmaker, Nzeribe In Abuja Over Impersonation, Orders Arrest
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics 2023: Governors Wike, Makinde, Ortom Hold ‘Private Meeting’ With Ex-President, Obasanjo
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Education 21 Percent Of Buhari’s Tenure Taken By University Lecturers, ASUU Strike – Students Association, SOSSAN Kicks, Demands Government’s Intervention
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Corruption How Kwara State Government Inflated Costs Of School Contracts By N19million – Report
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Education Edo University, AAU Shuns Ongoing Lecturers, ASUU’s Strike, Fixes May 26 For Resumption
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
News Anambra Towns Deserted As Residents Comply With Sit-at-home Order
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad