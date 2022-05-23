How Kwara State Government Inflated Costs Of School Contracts By N19million – Report

The Kwara State Government has been accused by a civil society organisation, Elites Network for Sustainable Development (EnetSuD), of inflating contractual sums of four different schools in the Offa Local Government Area of the state with N20million.

According to documents made available to SaharaReporters by EnetSuD, the schools involved are; Iyeru Grammar School, Community Secondary School, Government Day Secondary School (GDSS), and Government Secondary School – all in Offa LGA.

Kwara State governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq

EnetSuD stated that the correct contractual sum as recalculated by the organisation for the Bill of Quantities of Iyeru Grammar School was N30,666,263.80, not N35,520,741.65 as put in the government Bills of Quantities.

The sum was for the construction of two blocks of two classrooms which EnetSuD alleged that its correct sum was N22,165,982; not N25,401,099 as earmarked by the state government; also, there is the construction of two room toilets was calculated for N1,467,255 by the EnetSuD against N1,792,805.

Also, N743,362 was said to be the accurate sum for GEOGRAPHICAL GARDEN, not N828.897; inside the government’s BoQ, and EnetSuD also stated a total sum of N6,289,663, was the correct sum for the supply and installation of instructional materials, teaching aids and science laboratory equipment, not N7,497,940 stated by the state government.

Also, N23,888,786 was alleged by EnetSuD to be the correct contractual sum for Community Secondary School, Offa; not N27,625,620 paid by the government.

Equally, EnetSuD confirmed N26,014,896, not N29,619,663.51 approved for GDSS Offa Project, N33,515,913, not N38,380,626, and N2,973,925 was alleged to be a repeated addition to the overall contract sum.

"The total amount used to inflate the contract of the 4 projects is N19,998,715," EnetSuD claimed.

Meanwhile, when SaharaReporters contacted the Permanent Secretary of state Ministry of Education, Ms Kemi Adeosun, she claimed that no contract was padded.

She said it was the first time she would be briefed on such allegation.

"I will advise you write a letter to the ministry for further comments," she added.