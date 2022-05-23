Nigeria Police Confirm Death of Assistant Inspector General, Don Awunah

The Nigeria Police Force has confirmed the death of Don Awunah, Assistant Inspector General of Police on Monday.

This was confirmed by The Force Public Relations Officer, CSP Olumiyiwa Adejobi, who said, “We lost him.”

The late AIG Don Awunah, who hailed from Benue State, died in a private hospital in Abuja on Monday morning after a brief illness.

Awunah was a member of the Nigeria Police Contingent to the UN Peacekeeping Mission in East-Timor (UNMIT) between 2008 and 2009, where he served as the UN Police Spokesperson.

He held the position of Commander, Owerri Area Command, Imo State between 2010 and 2011, among others.