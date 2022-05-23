Nigerian Music Artist, ‘Banky W’ Wins Lagos PDP House Of Representatives Ticket

by Sahara Reporters May 23, 2022

Nigerian singer, Olubankole Wellington, popularly known as Banky W, has won the ticket of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to contest for the House of Representatives, Eti-Osa Federal Constituency seat in the 2023 elections.

His 28 votes put him on top of the list of other contenders from the opposition party that were jostling for the same ticket.

This will be his second attempt at winning a ticket to contest as member of the green chamber.

In the 2019 elections, Wellington contested the House of Representatives seat under the Modern Democratic Party (MDP), but lost to Ibrahim Obanikoro of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

In a video that has now gone viral, the votes of the primaries were counted and closely monitored by the delegates and members of the party.

 

