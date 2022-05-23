Nigerian Police, Military Failed To Arrest Criminals Who Led Attacks In Sokoto, Kano, Abuja But They’re Looking For IPOB – Intersociety

The report stated that the continued targeting and killing of unarmed IPOB activists were not supported by any written law in Nigeria.

by Saharareporters, New York May 23, 2022

The International Society for Civil Liberties and Rule of Law (Intersociety) has accused the Nigerian security forces of clamping down on the South-East population and looking away from the terrorism and other heinous crimes perpetrated in other regions against the Igbos.

The rights organisation stated this in a report made available to SaharaReporters, titled: “Security Forces And Nigerian Government Forcing Southeast Igbo Population Into Suicide-Terrorism.”

File Photo

In the report signed by Emeka Umeagbalasi, Obianuju Igboeli and Chidimma Udegbunam, it said that 50 defenceless civilians were killed in seven days by security forces in what it called “medicine-after-death attacks in Imo, Anambra and others.”

The report said, “The security forces have turned blind eyes on street criminal entities including armed robbers, kidnappers, cultists, rapists, ritualists, car snatchers, premeditated murderers and extractive mineral criminal gangs as well as provide safe corridors for suspected state raised fifth columnist counterfeiters.

"The Nigerian government and its security forces also appeared to be tacitly comfortable and supportive of the coordinated attacks on lives and properties of pastoral citizens of Igbo ethnic nationality especially the last week and this week’s violent attacks on Igbo settlements in Abuja (Dei Dei Timber Market), Sokoto and Kano states.

"We had expected the Nigerian government and its security forces to act or respond in the same manner they speedily respond and unleash state coercive instruments on civilians in the South-East. This is to the extent that till date, the fanatics that launched unprovoked violence against Igbo settlements and their properties in the aforementioned areas are still on the prowl with impunity and recklessness.

"Soldiers of the Nigerian Army or “Tactical or Crack Squads” of the NPF were also nowhere to be found during the mayhems. Today, affected Igbo traders and religionists are counting their losses in billions with several of them rendered pauper for life."

The report stated that the continued targeting and killing of unarmed IPOB activists were not supported by any written law in Nigeria.

"Killing unarmed IPOB activists are clearly against the laid down rules, procedures and provisions in the Terrorism Prevention Act of 2013, the Administration of Criminal Justice Act of 2015, the Criminal Code Act of 2004 and the Chapter Four of the 1999 Constitution as well as the Int’l Covenant on Civil and Political Rights of the United Nations and the African Charter on Human and Peoples Rights of the African Union 1981, all ratified by Nigeria in 1993 and 1983.

"The targeted killing of unarmed IPOB activists by security forces of Nigeria is also part of the Government's policies of ethnic profiling, hate policing and structural, physical and cultural violence. It amounts to extra jus and extrajudicial and acts of negligence to target and kill any unarmed member of a civil class.”

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Saharareporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Insecurity Unknown Gunmen Give Politicians 48 Hours To Withdraw Soldiers From South-East Nigeria
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Insecurity Killers Of Anambra Lawmaker Reportedly Vow To Kill More House Of Assembly Members
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Insecurity Nothing Like ‘Unknown Gunmen’, Anambra Communities Should Give Us More Intelligence – Nigerian Police
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Insecurity Hoodlums Kill Mother, Four Children, Two Others, Burn Another Police Station In Anambra
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Insecurity Boko Haram Terrorists Kill Four Fulani Herdsmen In Borno
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Gunmen Behead Abducted Anambra Lawmaker From Governor Soludo's Constituency, Hang Head In Motor Park
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Insecurity Unknown Gunmen Give Politicians 48 Hours To Withdraw Soldiers From South-East Nigeria
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Corruption How Kwara State Government Inflated Costs Of School Contracts By N19million – Report
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Education Edo University, AAU Shuns Ongoing Lecturers, ASUU’s Strike, Fixes May 26 For Resumption
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Politics Two Ondo Senators, Tofowomo, Akinyelure, Lose Primary Election, Second-Term Ticket Of Opposition Party, PDP
0 Comments
54 Minutes Ago
Elections Nigerian Music Artist, ‘Banky W’ Wins Lagos PDP House Of Representatives Ticket
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
News Anambra Towns Deserted As Residents Comply With Sit-at-home Order
0 Comments
43 Minutes Ago
News Anambra Towns Deserted As Residents Comply With Sit-at-home Order
0 Comments
44 Minutes Ago
News Anambra Towns Deserted As Residents Comply With Sit-at-home Order
0 Comments
47 Minutes Ago
CRIME Police Arrest 22-year-old Man Who Poured Petrol On Late Lagos Sound Engineer
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
News Alleged Blasphemy: Baby Mama To Dangote's Son-in-Law Seeks Sole Custody Of Child After Tweet Supporting Deborah’s Killing
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Terrorism Six Killed As Boko Haram, ISWAP Fighters Clash In Borno
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Insecurity Killers Of Anambra Lawmaker Reportedly Vow To Kill More House Of Assembly Members
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad