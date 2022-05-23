Police Arrest 22-year-old Man Who Poured Petrol On Late Lagos Sound Engineer

by Saharareporters, New York May 23, 2022

The Lagos State Police Command says it has arrested one Usman Abubakar, a 22-year-old man who allegedly poured petrol on a sound engineer, David Imoh, who was mobbed in the Lekki area of Lagos State.

This was confirmed in a statement by the state Police Public Relations Officer, Benjamin Hundeyin.

According to him, with the arrest of Abubakar, the number of suspects arrested in connection with the murder of David was now seven.

Imoh was lynched and burnt, allegedly by some people due to a misunderstanding with a commercial motorcyclist, popularly called Okada rider, over N100.

Two people identified as Frank Olatunji and Philip Balogun had boarded Dahiru's bike and on disembarking at Studio 24, a quarrel ensued over bike fare.

Olatunji and Balogun had reportedly invited Imoh to mediate; unfortunately, he was attacked, killed and set ablaze.

A statement from the Lagos PRO reads, “The attention of the Lagos State Police Command has been drawn to a write-up making the rounds on social media by a faceless DSS officer, claiming a cover-up by the Police in the unfortunate lynching of David Imoh on May 12, 2022.

“The command wishes to debunk this write-up as nothing but a cunningly-crafted work of fiction ill-intended by some unpatriotic persons and war mongers to cause disaffection, and possibly ethnic war, amongst Nigerians.

“The Lagos State Police Command again confirms that the Divisional Police Officer, Maroko Division arrived at the active crime scene promptly arrested four suspects and rescued the other two persons under attack. The numerous observers of the arrests, some of whom made videos, can attest to this.

“It is therefore ridiculous, frivolous and laughable that the suspects were allegedly paid a miserly N100,000 each to admit and take the fall for murder.

“Further investigation by the State Criminal Investigation Department led to the arrest of two other suspects. All six suspects were paraded before the press by the Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Command, CP Abiodun Alabi, fdc, mnim, psc on May 20, 2022.

 

“A seventh suspect, Usman Abubakar, aged 22 (not the mastermind), who literally poured petrol on the victim, was eventually arrested the next day. This brings the total number of arrested suspects to seven.

“Furthermore, not only has the State Director of DSS in Lagos State confirmed to the Lagos State Commissioner of Police that the alleged officer was unknown to them, he equally confirmed that the DSS neither arrested nor handed over any suspect to the police.

“CP Alabi therefore urges Nigerians to disregard the write-up as a mischievous attempt by fifth columnists to cause trouble within the country.”

Saharareporters, New York

