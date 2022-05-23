Release ‘Mama Biafra’ From Detention, She’s Mother To Me – Nnamdi Kanu Tells Buhari Government

Kanu, who spoke from the DSS detention, also expressed rage over the spate of bloodletting and insecurity in the South-East.

by Saharareporters, New York May 23, 2022

The detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, has asked the Muhammadu Buhari government to release Mrs Ukamaka Ejezie, popularly known as “Mama Biafra” from the detention of the Department of State Services, Abuja.

According to Kanu, Mama Biafra, a septuagenarian, was arrested during the IPOB leader’s last court appearance in Abuja on May 18.

Kanu’s younger brother, Prince Emmanuel Kanu, relayed the message on Monday evening in an interview with Vanguard after visiting the IPOB leader in detention.

Kanu also told his brother (Prince) that he was saddened by the reports of killings across the South-East.

The IPOB leader added that the detained Mama Biafra had been acting as his mother since his parents died.

He said that the old woman committed no crime for coming to Abuja to solidarise with him at the court when she was arrested.

“I saw her at the DSS detention cell after her clothes were washed and spread on the wall. I demand that she be released because she committed no crime. She is an old woman and since my mother died, I have taken her as my mother. The DSS should release her,” Kanu was quoted as saying.

Kanu urged all to ensure there was peace in South-East, adding that those behind the insecurity in the zone did not mean well for the people.

Saharareporters, New York

