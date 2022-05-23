Ruling APC Postpones Screening Of Osinbajo, Tinubu, Other Presidential Aspirants Indefinitely

No new date was given.

by SaharaReporters, New York May 23, 2022

Nigeria’s ruling party, the All Progressives Congress (APC), has again postponed the screening of its presidential aspirants.

The party stated this in a statement titled ‘Notice of Postponement of APC Presidential Screening Exercise,’ dated May 22, 2022, and signed by its National Publicity Secretary, Felix Morka.

“The Screening Exercise for Presidential Aspirants of the All Progressives Congress (APC) earlier scheduled to be held on Monday, May 23rd, 2022 is hereby postponed. A new date for the exercise will be announced shortly.

“Any inconvenience caused is deeply regretted,” it said. 

SaharaReporters had reported how the party earlier postponed the screening exercise from May 14 and 15 to May 23 to allow former President Goodluck Jonathan and others to submit their nomination forms after the deadline.

It was learnt that the party had also told the screening committee that they were not to screen Presidential aspirants.

 A party source had told SaharaReporters that the previous postponement was done to allow Jonathan to submit his nomination and expression of interest forms

“They did that because they want to give room for Goodluck Jonathan and a few others to submit their forms after the deadline,” the source had said.

“The party has also told the screening committee that they are not to screen Presidential aspirants.”

A Northern coalition had purportedly purchased the APC presidential nomination and expression of interest forms for the former President.

The forms were purchased days after Jonathan had asked his supporters to “watch out” after he was asked if he would contest.

SaharaReporters’ investigation later revealed that Jonathan had given the Jigawa State governor, Mohammed Badaru, N200 million to purchase the nomination and expression of interest forms for him and also buy for himself, to deceive Nigerians.

Jonathan was said to have already joined the Bayelsa chapter of the APC.

 

SaharaReporters, New York

