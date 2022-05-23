Six Killed As Boko Haram, ISWAP Fighters Clash In Borno

About six insurgents have reportedly been killed when Boko Haram fighters clashed with members of the Islamic State in West Africa Province (ISWAP) faction of the terrorists.

A counter-insurgency expert, Zagazola Makama, disclosed this in a series of tweet on Monday.

The rival groups have been attacking communities in the North-East region since both camps fell apart over leadership issues.

The groups have also since been having clashes, and Abubakar Shekau, leader of Boko Haram, was reportedly killed during one of such clashes in 2021.

According to Makama, insurgents from the Boko Haram faction attacked a convoy of ISWAP terrorists in the night of Sunday, May 22, between Kaffa and Litawa axis in Damboa Local Government Area.

He said, “At about 0700hours, the ISWAP insurgents on six gun trucks and three motorcycles arrived the axis of Kaffa to evacuate the dead bodies and then proceeded to the axis of Wajiroko.

“The infighting and bitter rivalry between the two terrorists’ factions had intensified with both groups hunting to kill each other at any given opportunity.”