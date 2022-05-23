Son Of Northern Elders’ Chairman, Ango Abdullahi Wins House Of Reps Ticket Despite In Terrorists’ Captivity

Sadiq recorded this victory while he is currently in the captivity of the terrorists who attacked an Abuja-Kaduna train on March 28.

by Saharareporters, New York May 23, 2022

Sadiq Abdullahi, a son of a former Vice-Chancellor of Ahmadu Bello University, Kaduna and chairman of the Northern Elders Forum, Prof Ango Abdullahi, has emerged as the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the Sabon Gari Federal Constituency ahead of the 2023 general elections.

The election returning officer, Mohammed Shafiu, announced Abdullahi as the party’s flag bearer having polled 28 votes to defeat his closest rival, Malam Sadisu Abdulhamid, who scored six votes.

He had on February 5, 2022 dumped the ruling All Progressives Congress for the PDP.

SaharaReporters had on March 29 reported that the terrorists bombed the Abuja-Kaduna rail tracks and attacked a train filled with passengers.

Subsequently, the Nigerian Railway Corporation had announced the suspension of train operations along the Abuja-Kaduna route indefinitely following the attack.

Sources had said Sadiq was among those in the Business Class coach of the train, who were abducted by the gunmen.

Though his release had earlier been reported, his father debunked the report in an interview with Daily Trust stating that his son had yet to be released. Prof Abdullahi says he prays and hopes that his son will be released soon.

Saharareporters, New York

