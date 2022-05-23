Terrorists Sack Villagers From Farmlands For Failing To Raise N30Million Levy In Zamfara

Bandits have reportedly sacked villagers from their farmlands for failing to jointly raise N30 million levy in Zamfara State, Northwest Nigeria.

SaharaReporters learnt that residents of Kairu community In the Bukuyum Local Government Area of the state were on Saturday, forcibly evicted from their farms for failing to deliver the N30 million peace levy as demanded by the bandits.

This comes amid global prediction of food shortage, particularly in sub-Saharan Africa.

According to HumAngle, the leader of a gang of bandits, Dogo Gudale had issued a three-day ultimatum to the villagers to pay the demanded sum or vacate their farmlands. The message was delivered through one Isuhu Jauga, a resident of the community, kidnapped earlier alongside five others.

"I was released on May 18, 2022, purposely to deliver this message to my compatriots.

“About seven of Gudale’s members came to us on Saturday at about 12 pm dropping some warnings to us that we have to make that payment of N30 million cash in order to free our community and other neighbouring settlements.

“The group released me to convey this message, and threatened that they will destroy our soil, burn down our houses and take over our village," Jauga said in Hausa.

Accordingly, at least five persons were on May 11, 2022, kidnapped based on the demand. A resident of the area listed those abducted to include Bello Daji, DanHafsi, Danlami Wulli, Isuhun Guntu, and Chede Basullube.

The fleeing farmers said they had reported the matter to the Zamfara State Government, but regretted that no help came.

The spokesperson for the police in Zamfara could not confirm the incident, saying he needed more time. He said, "I'll reach out to the DPO (Divisional Police Officer) from the area and get back to you, please."