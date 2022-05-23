Unknown Gunmen Give Politicians 48 Hours To Withdraw Soldiers From South-East Nigeria

by Saharareporters, New York May 23, 2022

Suspected killers of Anambra lawmaker, Okechukwu Okoye have reportedly ordered politicians in the state to immediately withdraw soldiers of the Nigerian Army from 'Biafra Land' within 48 hours.
 
The 48-hour ultimatum was said to have been contained in a letter found beside the head of the murdered lawmaker.

SaharaReporters had reported that Okoye, who represented Aguata State Constituency 1 in the Anambra House of Assembly, was beheaded by gunmen who abducted him on May 15, alongside his driver.
 
His head was on Saturday spotted in Nnobi, Idemili South Local Government Area (LGA) of the state with a note from his killers.
 
FIJ reported that a video it obtained shows Okoye’s head placed on a road as motorists pass by.
 
According to the report, the rest of his body was not visible in the two-minute clip.
 
The discovery of his head was accompanied by warning messages signed by ‘Unknown Gunmen’.
 
One of them read, “We give the politicians 48 hours to withdraw all the soldiers in Biafra land or face our wrath or consequences [sic]. Signed, Unknown Gunmen.”
 
Anambra State Command of the Nigeria Police Force had confirmed the said message found on the scene.
 
The Command's spokesman, Tochukwu Ikenga, told the newspaper that the state Commissioner of Police, Echeng Echeng, had promised that the perpetrators would be apprehended.

