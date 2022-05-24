2023: Buhari To Meet Presidential Aspirants, Governors Today Ahead Of Primaries

by SaharaReporters, New York May 24, 2022

Five days to the presidential primary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), President Muhammadu Buhari will today (Tuesday) meet with the presidential aspirants.
Also, governors, the National Assembly leaders and the party’s National Working Committee (NWC) members would also meet with the President.


Sources said the meeting would discuss modalities for a hitch-free primary and how to foster cohesion in the ruling party ahead of the next year’s election.
Yesterday, the party postponed the screening of presidential aspirants for the second time.
Its National Organising Secretary, Suliaman Arugungu, on Sunday said the screening earlier slated for Monday, would hold Tuesday.
But the National Publicity Secretary, Felix Morka, confirmed that the exercise had been put on hold, adding that a new date would be announced as soon as a date is agreed upon.
He said, “I issued a statement on the exercise yesterday. The screening of presidential aspirants is on hold. It is not holding on Tuesday. I will announce the new date as soon as a decision is reached to that effect.”
The National Working Committee (NWC) will present the list of members of the Presidential Screening Committee to President Muhammadu Buhari today (Tuesday).
It was learnt that the Organising Directorate of the party had compiled the list of members of the Presidential Screening Committee (PSC) and committees to handle the three primaries slated for Thursday, Friday and Sunday.
It was gathered that the committees were ratified by NWC at its meeting yesterday. Also, the NWC resolved that the National Chairman, Senator Abdullahi Adamu should present the list of the committees to the President before making it public.
The NWC approved a revised Timetable/Schedule of Activities for Governorship, State House of Assembly, Senate and House of Representatives Primaries.
A statement by Morka said state delegates would elect governorship candidates on Thursday, while House of Assembly candidates would be elected by local government delegates on the same day.
The senatorial primary will hold on Friday and House of Representatives shadow election earlier slated for May 26, will hold at federal constituency headquarters on Saturday.
The statement said the presidential primary will be held as scheduled on Sunday.
Governors on the platform of APC, who met last night in Abuja will today meet with President Buhari to discuss their position on the presidential primary.
The leadership of the party had on Monday briefed the leadership of the Progressive Governors’ Forum (PGF) after inaugurating the Ekiti State Governorship Campaign Council at the party secretariat.

