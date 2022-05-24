2023 Presidency: Why I Take Former Chief Of Army Staff, Buratai, Former IGP Suleiman For Campaigns – Ex-Minister, Amaechi

The former minister made the statement in Katsina on Monday while soliciting the support of delegates ahead of the forthcoming primaries to elect the APC flag-bearer for the office of the President come 2023.

by saharareporters, new york May 24, 2022

A 2023 presidential aspirant under the All Progressives Congress (APC) and former Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, has said that if he is elected as Nigerian president, he will ensure that terrorists and their hideouts are attacked daily until they run away.
He noted that he usually took a former Chief of Army Staff, Lt Gen Tukur Buratai (retd.), a former Inspector-General of Police, Suleiman Abba, and others along for campaigns because they were security heads when he was Governor of Rivers State, and they tackled insecurity together.
"If you know Rivers State before I became the Governor, you will know there were serious cases of kidnappings and killings in the state that made oil companies move away, but in six months, I restored security.
“General Buratai (former Chief of Army Staff) was then a Brigade Commander, for six months I did not sleep. So I said; they too would not sleep. Until they let Rivers people sleep, then me too, I started sleeping.
“That’s why anywhere I go for consultations with delegates, I go with Gen. Buratai and former Inspector General of Police, Abba Suleiman, who was the Commissioner of Police in Rivers State at the time and the former Chief of Air Staff, Sadique Abubakar who was Air Force commander in Rivers then. We were bombing them every day until they ran away," he said.
“There is a need to move back to agriculture and move from agriculture to industrialization and manufacturing," Amaechi explained while speaking on reworking the Nigerian economic sector.
In response, Governor Aminu Masari of Katsina State went ahead to pinpoint the challenges bedeviling the state, saying the issue of insecurity and the urgent need to rehabilitate displaced people as a result of banditry were key.

saharareporters, new york

