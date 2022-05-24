2023: Tinubu Is In Distress, He Feels Ruling APC Should Reward Him With Presidency – Okorocha

The former governor of Imo State, Senator Rochas Okorocha, who is one of the presidential aspirants on the platform of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), has said that the 70-year-old national leader of the party, Bola Ahmed Tinubu is distressed.



According to Okorocha, Tinubu feels that the party ought to compensate him for his contributions to it.

Senator Okorocha, who made the assertion during an interview on ARISE TV, said the former Lagos State governor’s feeling is due to his lifelong ambition to be president following his contributions to the APC.



“I think it’s just natural, and that everybody should know, and I don’t know what’s behind the mind of Tinubu but I respect him a lot, but I think Tinubu is in distress because he feels that it’s a time to compensate him on the basis of the role he played in the formation of APC which some of us were part of it,” he said.



Okorocha noted that although he respects Tinubu a lot, zoning the presidency to the South-East in 2023 is something that should be understood naturally.



Also speaking on the five presidential aspirants of the party in the South-East who have come together to advocate for an Igbo candidate for the APC in the 2023 presidential election, the Senator who represents Imo West Senatorial District, said the interest of the nation should always come above personal interest.



“So, everybody has (a) reason why he’s coming out, and these things define power and strength. He [Tinubu] believed that he has made people and this is the time people should allow him or make him or something. More like a reward system.



“But more than that, we are talking about the nation called Nigeria. We have to have a nation first before personal and individual sentiments will come into play,” he said.