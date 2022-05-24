Again, APC Adjusts Timetable For Governorship, National Assembly, House Of Assembly Primaries

The National Working Committee of All Progressives Congress (APC) has released an adjusted timetable and schedule of activities for the Governorship, State House of Assembly, Senate, and House of Representatives primary elections.

The new schedule, which comes a day after the party adjusted the old timetable, had a slight alteration in the dates and this has led to confusion at the party national secretariat in Abuja on Tuesday.

Unlike in the previous schedule of activities, the primary for the 340 senatorial aspirants that were slated for Friday, May 27 would now hold on Saturday, May 28.

Also, the primary for the House of Representatives aspirants, earlier scheduled for Saturday, May 28 has been moved back to Friday, May 27.

Meanwhile, the date for the primaries of the 145 governorship and State House of Assembly aspirants was not changed from Thursday, May 26.

Apologising for the last-minute adjustment, the National Publicity Secretary of the party, Felix Morka, said, "The special convention for the Presidential Primary will be held as scheduled on Sunday, 29th – Monday, 30th of May, 2022.”