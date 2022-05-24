APC Screening Panel Disqualifies Kogi Lawmaker, Zacharias Over Alleged Forgery, Certificate Scandal

SaharaReporters gathered that the lawmaker was disqualified following a petition that he used forged certificates and different names at different times.

by saharareporters, new york May 24, 2022

The screening committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has disqualified David Idris Zacharias, a member representing Idah, Ibaji, Igalamela Ofu Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives from re-contesting in the party’s primary.
SaharaReporters gathered that the lawmaker was disqualified following a petition that he used forged certificates and different names at different times. 


Some APC members had petitioned the screening committee, accusing Zacharias of using different names and forged credentials.
He was also accused of submitting false documents to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in 2019.
“David Zachariit also said as on his APC party membership card issued in 2014,” part of the petition read.
“David Zakarias on his statement of result from University of Abuja issued in 2018, a letter of exemption from the National Service by the National Youth Service Corps.
“David Zakarias in his senior school certificate result issued in 2009, state of origin certificate and statutory declaration of age in a High Court in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.
“Drisu Zekeri in his certificate of primary education issued by the Benue State Government.
“His alleged brother, Enojo Oguche, who bears no similarities in name, in a statutory declaration of age purportedly made at FCT High Court of Justice, gave him a completely different name - David Zakarias.”

It also said, "From the above-mentioned credentials, it is reviewed that Hon. David Idris Zacharias has the following names;
1. David Idris Zacharias
2. David Zacharias
3. Zacharias David Idris
4. David Zacharias
5. Drisu Zekeri
6. Monday Amana
7. Idris Zakari
8. David Zakarias
The above listed names were also used variously, chameleonically to suit the changing environment contrary to Section 31 (5) & (6) of the Electoral Act 2010 (as amended) read along with Section 66 (1)(i) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria."
 
The panel, in its decision disqualified the lawmaker, sources told SaharaReporters. 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
saharareporters, new york

You may also like

Read Next

Politics Lagos APC Party Kicks Over Governor Sanwo-Olu’s Brother, Others Appointed To Primaries Committee
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Politics Nigerian Army Personnel, Musa Dawa Resigns To Join Peter Obi’s Presidential Campaign
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Corruption Son Of Ex-Vice President, Sambo Asks Delegates To Return N2million Bribes Each After Failing To Secure House Of Reps Ticket
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Politics Ex-Education Minister, Gbagi Withdraws From Delta Governorship Race, Accuses Governor Okowa Of Threat To Life
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Politics 2023: Tinubu Is In Distress, He Feels Ruling APC Should Reward Him With Presidency – Okorocha
0 Comments
30 Minutes Ago
Politics PDP, Chris Uba, Stella Oduah Under Fire For Allegedly Tampering With Anambra Delegates' list
0 Comments
4 Minutes Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Insecurity Unknown Gunmen Give Politicians 48 Hours To Withdraw Soldiers From South-East Nigeria
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Terrorists Invade Communities, Kill 15 Farmers In Buhari’s Home State
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
News Same Barbarians Who Killed Nigerian Army Couple, Beheaded Anambra Lawmaker; Not Our Members – IPOB
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Politics Lagos APC Party Kicks Over Governor Sanwo-Olu’s Brother, Others Appointed To Primaries Committee
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
News Gunmen Terrorising Anambra Are Not Political Agitators But Criminals — Governor Soludo
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics Nigerian Army Personnel, Musa Dawa Resigns To Join Peter Obi’s Presidential Campaign
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Insecurity Stop Killing Of Northerners, Our Silence Shouldn't Be Seen As Weakness – Northern Youths Warn South-East Governors
0 Comments
41 Minutes Ago
Human Rights Student Leader Detained For Criticising Bauchi Governor On Facebook Celebrates Birthday In Police Cell
0 Comments
36 Minutes Ago
Politics 2023: Tinubu Is In Distress, He Feels Ruling APC Should Reward Him With Presidency – Okorocha
0 Comments
30 Minutes Ago
Police Nigerian Police Detain Man In Ondo For 15 Days After Allegedly Disarming ‘Fake Officers’
0 Comments
14 Minutes Ago
Accident Two People Confirmed Dead From Tanker Explosion In Anambra
0 Comments
7 Minutes Ago
Politics PDP, Chris Uba, Stella Oduah Under Fire For Allegedly Tampering With Anambra Delegates' list
0 Comments
4 Minutes Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad