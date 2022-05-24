APC Screening Panel Disqualifies Kogi Lawmaker, Zacharias Over Alleged Forgery, Certificate Scandal

The screening committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has disqualified David Idris Zacharias, a member representing Idah, Ibaji, Igalamela Ofu Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives from re-contesting in the party’s primary.

SaharaReporters gathered that the lawmaker was disqualified following a petition that he used forged certificates and different names at different times.



Some APC members had petitioned the screening committee, accusing Zacharias of using different names and forged credentials.

He was also accused of submitting false documents to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in 2019.

“David Zachariit also said as on his APC party membership card issued in 2014,” part of the petition read.

“David Zakarias on his statement of result from University of Abuja issued in 2018, a letter of exemption from the National Service by the National Youth Service Corps.

“David Zakarias in his senior school certificate result issued in 2009, state of origin certificate and statutory declaration of age in a High Court in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

“Drisu Zekeri in his certificate of primary education issued by the Benue State Government.

“His alleged brother, Enojo Oguche, who bears no similarities in name, in a statutory declaration of age purportedly made at FCT High Court of Justice, gave him a completely different name - David Zakarias.”



It also said, "From the above-mentioned credentials, it is reviewed that Hon. David Idris Zacharias has the following names;

1. David Idris Zacharias

2. David Zacharias

3. Zacharias David Idris

4. David Zacharias

5. Drisu Zekeri

6. Monday Amana

7. Idris Zakari

8. David Zakarias

The above listed names were also used variously, chameleonically to suit the changing environment contrary to Section 31 (5) & (6) of the Electoral Act 2010 (as amended) read along with Section 66 (1)(i) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria."



The panel, in its decision disqualified the lawmaker, sources told SaharaReporters.