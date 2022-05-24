BREAKING: Atiku’s Candidate, Dino Melaye Loses PDP Senatorial Ticket To Rivers Governor, Wike’s Candidate, TJ Yusuf

The contest went into a rerun after both aspirants had 88 votes each on Monday.

by SaharaReporters, New York May 24, 2022

Senator Dino Melaye has lost his bid to vie for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Kogi West Senatorial District ticket at the National Assembly to Tajudeen Yusuf.

Dino was only able to garner 99 votes while his opponent, Yusuf, who currently represents Kabba/Bunu Ijumu Federal constituency in the House of Representatives, had 163 votes.

Meanwhile, SaharaReporters learnt that Yusuf’s victory is a plus for the governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, his supporter and benefactor.

Dino Melaye is the candidate of the former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar.

“Dino is Atiku’s candidate and Wike is supporting T.J. Yusuf,” a source in the party told SaharaReporters on Tuesday.

Dino Melaye is a former senator. In 2015, he defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC) from the PDP but returned to PDP in the buildup to the 2019 elections after months of political struggle with Kogi State governor, Yahaya Bello.

SaharaReporters, New York

