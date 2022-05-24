BREAKING: Boko Haram Terrorists Kill 60 Farmers In Mass Attack In Borno, Others Missing

Several bullet injuries were seen on the bodies of the deceased farmers who were buried on Monday.

by SaharaReporters, New York May 24, 2022

Members of the Boko Haram sect have launched a large-scale attack, killing over 60 farmers in Rann, the headquarters of Kala-Balge Local Government Area of Borno State.
Several bullet injuries were seen on the bodies of the deceased farmers who were buried on Monday.


Residents told SaharaReporters that many others are yet to be accounted for.
“The Boko Haram terrorists on motorcycles armed with guns and machetes surrounded their farms and started killing them one by one," a villager said.
“Over 50 people were buried in Rann on Monday. As it this morning, more dead bodies have been found; the death toll is over 60 now.”
Boko Haram has increasingly targeted farmers, herders and loggers, accusing them of spying and passing information to the Nigerian military.
They have also been raiding herding communities, stealing cattle, a valuable commodity in the region to fund their operations.
In 2020, the insurgents invaded a rice plantation in Zabarmari, a community in the Jere Local Government Area, killing at least 43 farmers.
Boko Haram and its offshoot, Islamic State West Africa Province, have become more ferocious in recent times.
The Nigerian Army has repeatedly claimed that the insurgency has been largely defeated and it frequently underplays any losses.
The terror group has caused over 100,000 deaths and displaced millions of individuals mainly in Adamawa, Borno and Yobe states.

 
