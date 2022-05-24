Christian Association Condemns Killing Of Pregnant Northern Woman, Children In Anambra, Says It’s Injury To All



The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Kaduna State has described the killing of Fatima, her unborn child and four children by criminals in Anambra as bad for Nigeria’s peace and unity.

This was disclosed in a statement by CAN Chairman in Kaduna Rev. John Joseph Hayab.

Hayab described the killing of Fatima, her unborn child and four children as evil.

The statement reads, “We have read the story of the killing of Fatima, her unborn child, and four children in Anambra with sadness and disappointment about how evil activities have expanded in our country while good people are divided and silent. Life in our country has become so cheap with the raising of many evil criminal groups in every part of the country.

“Killing of human beings is no longer a serious matter because the people have been divided by tribe, region, and religion which has made it impossible for us to collectively condemn the evil around us or fight the evil we are seeing as a united force.

“CAN cannot keep quiet when evil is destroying the land. We all must know that when there is an injury to one then that injury is to all and evil only triumphs when good people keep quiet and look the other way.”

The group urged the Nigerian government to go after Fatima’s murderers and all killers irrespective of their ethnic nationality.

It added, “Until our government and our law enforcement agencies go after all criminals and murderers and justice is seen to have been done on all murderers, this evil will not stop and the murderers will not see their crime as evil.

“But instead, they will smartly make us fight amongst ourselves and pay less attention to their crime.

"We commiserated with Fatima’s family and prayed to God for comfort, saying that CAN would also continue to preach peace, pray for peace, and speak truth to power and against every wrongdoing in Kaduna State and Nigeria as a whole.”