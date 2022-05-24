Christian Association Condemns Killing Of Pregnant Northern Woman, Children In Anambra, Says It’s Injury To All

The group urged the Nigerian government to go after Fatima’s murderers and all killers irrespective of their ethnic nationality.

by SaharaReporters, New York May 24, 2022


The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Kaduna State has described the killing of Fatima, her unborn child and four children by criminals in Anambra as bad for Nigeria’s peace and unity.

This was disclosed in a statement by CAN Chairman in Kaduna Rev. John Joseph Hayab.

Hayab described the killing of Fatima, her unborn child and four children as evil.

The statement reads, “We have read the story of the killing of Fatima, her unborn child, and four children in Anambra with sadness and disappointment about how evil activities have expanded in our country while good people are divided and silent. Life in our country has become so cheap with the raising of many evil criminal groups in every part of the country.

“Killing of human beings is no longer a serious matter because the people have been divided by tribe, region, and religion which has made it impossible for us to collectively condemn the evil around us or fight the evil we are seeing as a united force.

“CAN cannot keep quiet when evil is destroying the land. We all must know that when there is an injury to one then that injury is to all and evil only triumphs when good people keep quiet and look the other way.”

The group urged the Nigerian government to go after Fatima’s murderers and all killers irrespective of their ethnic nationality.

It added, “Until our government and our law enforcement agencies go after all criminals and murderers and justice is seen to have been done on all murderers, this evil will not stop and the murderers will not see their crime as evil.

“But instead, they will smartly make us fight amongst ourselves and pay less attention to their crime.

"We commiserated with Fatima’s family and prayed to God for comfort, saying that CAN would also continue to preach peace, pray for peace, and speak truth to power and against every wrongdoing in Kaduna State and Nigeria as a whole.”

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Insecurity Unknown Gunmen Give Politicians 48 Hours To Withdraw Soldiers From South-East Nigeria
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Insecurity My Wife Killed With 4 Children In Anambra Was 9 Months Pregnant – Harira’s Husband Cries Out
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Insecurity Fatima’s Killing: Presidential Aspirant, Adamu Calls IPOB Terrorist Group, Asks All Northerners To Leave Anambra Immediately
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Insecurity Buhari Should Personally Lead Peace Talks With Us To End Insecurity —Bandit Leader Says In Video
0 Comments
11 Months Ago
Insecurity "They Begged For Water Before Attacking Us"—Traumatised Oyo Women Raped By Herdsmen Recount Ordeal
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Insecurity Hours After Killing 40 People, Bandits Return To Zamfara Community, Abduct 80 Women, Children
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Insecurity Unknown Gunmen Give Politicians 48 Hours To Withdraw Soldiers From South-East Nigeria
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Police Aisha Buhari's Aide-de-camp, Shugaba Promoted To Assistant Police Commissioner Few Months After Illegally Detaining Man For Criticising Governorship Ambition
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Politics Osun APC Stakeholders Write Party, Kick Against Moves By Gbajabiamila To Clear Aide For House Of Reps’ Primaries Without Screening
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Insecurity My Wife Killed With 4 Children In Anambra Was 9 Months Pregnant – Harira’s Husband Cries Out
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: 14 Children, One Teacher Killed In US Primary School Shooting
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
LABOR/WORKERS' RIGHTS Nigerian Government Promises To Pay University, Polytechnic, Education College Lecturers N34 Billion Minimum Wage Arrears
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Politics Enugu Governor, Ugwuanyi Wins PDP Senatorial Ticket
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
CRIME US, UK, Canada Tops List Of Countries Most Vulnerable To Online Fraud — Report
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: Jonathan Meets Buhari’s Nephew, Mamman Daura, Intensifies Lobbying For Ruling APC Consensus Candidacy
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics Again, APC Adjusts Timetable For Governorship, National Assembly, House Of Assembly Primaries
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Insecurity Fatima’s Killing: Presidential Aspirant, Adamu Calls IPOB Terrorist Group, Asks All Northerners To Leave Anambra Immediately
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
News Why We Stormed APC Presidential Aspirant, Okorocha’s Home To Arrest Him– Anti-graft Agency, EFCC
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad