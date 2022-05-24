Court Orders Arrest Of Dunamis School Teacher Accused Of Molesting 14-year-old Pupil

Ada had sued the Senior Pastor of the Church, Paul Enenche and his wife, Becky, who are co-owners of the school.

by Saharareporters, New York May 24, 2022

A Federal High Court sitting in Jabi, Abuja has issued a warrant of arrest against lgoche Ada, a schoolteacher for allegedly molesting a 14-year-old pupil.

SaharaReporters had reported how Ada was dismissed on allegations of molesting female students of the school.



The school is affiliated with the Dunamis International Gospel Centre.

He filed a suit at the National Industrial Court in Abuja urging the court to declare his dismissal from the school as null and void, malicious, wrongful, unconstitutional and illegal. The accused schoolteacher was arrested in September 2021 but released thereafter.

The Commissioner of Police had on January 18, filed a child molestation charge against Ada at the Federal High Court Abuja.

When the case came up in court on Tuesday, May 24, the prosecution counsel, John Ijagbemi, told the court that this was the second time Ada would be absent in court.

He had said, “The defendant has chosen to be absent in court for the second time since he was released on bail. He had been duly served with the charges. He is yet to be arraigned in court.

“The accused and his surety assured us that they would be in court but we are surprised to note that he is not here. We are asking the court to issue an arrest warrant against him.”

In his ruling, Justice Akeem Fashola said, “An arrest warrant is hereby issued against the defendant. This case is hereby adjourned to June 23, 2022, for the arraignment of the defendant.”

The one-count criminal charge read, “That you, lgoche Daniel Ada ‘m’ 39yrs, on or about 25/04/2021 at about 21:15hrs at the school premises of Destiny Christian Academy Airport Road FCT, Abuja within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court did sexually harass one Otuya Deborah Miracle aged 14yrs by touching and caressing her breast and other sexual parts, and you thereby committed an offence contrary to section 32 (1) and punishable under section 32 (2) of Child Right Act LFN 2003.”




