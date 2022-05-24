Court Restrains Tinubu’s Ally, MC Oluomo, Lagos Road Transporters, NURTW From Collecting N800 Daily Levy From Commercial Drivers

In March, a lawyer, Olukoya Ogungbeje dragged Oluomo and others before the court.

May 24, 2022

Justice Peter Lifu of the Federal High Court in Lagos has restrained the National Union of Road Transport Workers (Lagos chapter), its former chairman, Alhaji Musilu Akinsanya (MC Oluomo) and others from collecting union dues and levies from commercial drivers that are non-union members in all motor parks in Lagos State.

MC Oluomo is a mentee and ally of a former Lagos governor, who is currently the national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The others include the Registered Trustees of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW); Registered Trustees of Road Transport Employers Association of Nigeria (RTEAN); Registered Trustees of the Nigerian Association of Road Transport Owners (NARTO).
 
The lawyer sued for himself and a new transport union, Transport Union Society of Nigeria (TUSON).
 
While moving the ex parte motion before the court, Ogungbeje asked the court for an order “restraining the Respondents jointly and severally, whether, by themselves, their agents, officials, servants, privies, officers, and/or whosoever called from forceful imposition, collection, extortion, further forceful imposition”.
 
He also asked the court for an order restraining “Lagos State Government and its Attorney-General, jointly and severally, whether by themselves, their ministries, organs, agents, officials, servants, privies, officials, officers, and/or howsoever called from further enforcement and/or implementation of the N800.00 Transport Union levy due and money imposed on every transporter and commercial vehicle driver in Lagos State commenced on February 1, 2022, in connection with the facts of the case pending the hearing and determination of the substantive originating motion filed before the Court”.

In its ruling on Tuesday, the court granted the ex parte application, pursuant to sections 33, 36, 40, and 46 of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria; Order 4, Rules 3; 4(4)(5) and 11 of the fundamental rights enforcement procedure rules, 2009.
MC Oluomo once described Tinubu, a presidential aspirant on te platform of the APC, as his father, leader and mentor in an Instagram post in September 2019.
“My utmost appreciation goes to Almighty Allah for his benevolence and grace and for making a day like this a reality. I cannot but also thank my father, my leader, my mentor His Excellency, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, for his love and support towards my emergence as the NURTW chairman. He is truly a father and a father indeed,” he had said in the post.
 

SaharaReporters

