Ekiti University, EKSU Dares Ongoing Lecturers, ASUU Strike, Announces Resumption

The Ekiti State University in Ado-Ekiti (EKSU) has announced that academic activities would resume on Tuesday, May 24.

Bode Olofinmuagun, the Director of Information and Corporate Affairs issued a statement to that effect on Monday.



The decision to resume was taken at a meeting on Monday.

Olofinmuagun disclosed that it had discussed the impact of the ongoing strike by all the four staff unions.

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) commenced an industrial action since February 14.

EKSU’s spokesman said the management was concerned about the pains experienced by students and parents during the over three months’ old strike.

He explained that one academic session (2021/2022) of admission was still outstanding, while the 2020/2021 second semester was yet to be concluded.

“Moreover, the admission process for the 2022/2023 academic session will commence soonest,” he said.

The statement added that the school management decided to reopen in the interest of students, parents, guardians, societ