Enugu Governor, Ugwuanyi Wins PDP Senatorial Ticket

Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State has picked the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) ticket for the Enugu North Senatorial District.



The governor picked the ticket at the primary election of the PDP held on Tuesday at Nsukka Stadium in the Nsukka Local Government Area of the state.

Announcing the results, the returning officer, Yandev Ammabai, said Ugwuanyi polled 299 votes to defeat his closest rival, Eze Godwin, who had 16 votes. Other contestants, Godsmack Ugwu and Okanye Celestine, had no votes.



The primary election witnessed a large turnout of supporters, who showed up for all the aspirants.



Ugwuanyi, who will complete his governorship tenure in May 2023, wants to replace Senator Chukwuka Utazi, who is currently representing the district.



Before he became governor in 2015, he had served for 12 years in the House of Representatives as a member representing Udenu/Igbo-Eze North Federal Constituency.



Enugu North Senatorial District consists of six council areas of Nsukka, Udenu, Igbo-Eze North, Igbo-Eze South, Igbo- Etiti and Uzo-Uwani.