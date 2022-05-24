Ex-Deputy Senate President, Ekeremadu May Lose Enugu Governorship Bid After Court Ruling

The lawmaker had recently indicated his intention to run for governor of the state in 2023 on the platform of the PDP.

by Saharareporters, new York May 24, 2022

The camp of a former Deputy President of the Nigerian Senate, Ike Ekweremadu, in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Tuesday suffered another major setback as a Federal High Court sitting in Abuja upheld the ward congresses conducted by the Enugu State chapter of the party.
He currently represents Enugu-West District and has spent more than 19 years in the Senate.
Ekweremadu has been in a running battle with some other members of the party in the state, including Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, former Governor Chimaroke Nnamani, among others, over the result of the PDP congress.
Not satisfied, his loyalists approached the court to nullify the process leading to the election of the delegates.
They also sought an order restraining the Independent National Electoral Commission from accepting the list of delegates for the PDP primaries in the state.
Ruling on the suit on Tuesday, the judge held that the ward congress for the election of three-man delegate from the 260 Electoral Wards of Enugu State remained valid and the list should be used to elect candidates contesting for the 2023 elections.

