Gunmen Terrorising Anambra Are Not Political Agitators But Criminals — Governor Soludo

The governor made this known on Monday while addressing aspirants of the ruling All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) for the various elective positions for 2023 at the Governor’s Lodge, Awka.

by saharareporters, new york May 24, 2022

Governor Charles Soludo of Anambra State has said that the scandalous activities of the militants in the South-East, popularly known as “unknown gunmen”, are contrary to any form of political agitations.
Former Central Bank Governor, Charles Soludo
He said that the security challenges confronting the state were being “perpetrated by criminals who have now engaged in kidnapping, killing and another manner of criminalities as a lucrative enterprise, a far departure from any form of political agitations.”
It could be recalled that the reports that security in the region had worsened lately with incessant attacks by armed persons reported almost daily across the region.
Anambra is one of the states which have experienced some of the worst attacks in the region. The militants usually target security agencies, government officials, and infrastructural facilities in the region.
The attacks by the gunmen increased in the state shortly after Soludo’s inauguration in March 2022 and the announcement of an end to the sit-at-home order in the state.
While the Federal Government blamed the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), the group has repeatedly denied being responsible.

 

saharareporters, new york

