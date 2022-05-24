Herdsmen Attack Ebonyi Community, Leave Farmer Critically Injured

The incident, SaharaReporters learnt, occurred on Sunday.

by SaharaReporters, New York May 24, 2022

Suspected Fulani herdsmen have reportedly butchered a farmer, Okeke Nkemjika in Amaeze Community in the Ivo local government area of Ebonyi State.

The incident, SaharaReporters learnt, occurred on Sunday.



The victim, who hails from Lolopa community in Abịa State but resides in the community, was reportedly attacked by the herdsmen at a palm plantation in the community where he was working as the plantation keeper.

A community leader, Egwu Chibueze, told SaharaReporters that the herdsmen had been terrorising the community for some time now.

He said that the herdsmen numbering about five had been spotted on Saturday night around a quarry located in the community.

"In the early hours of today, I got a call from the security officer at Yitter Quarry located at the former Setraco site at Umbro Ajanyim. He was complaining that he noticed the movement of five herdsmen with rifles and matchetes along the farm area as he came out in the night to go round the company,” he said.

Egwu said he mobilised the youths and the police to go in search of the herdsmen.

He said that as they were heading towards the factory they saw two boys coming back from farm with palm nuts on their heads who told them they just spotted the herdsmen entering the community.

According to him, when they moved towards the location but the herdsmen on sighting them fired gunshots in the air intermittently to scare the villagers away.

He said the herdsmen ran into Nkemjika at a palm plantation and attacked him with their matchetes.

When we got there, we saw that the herdsmen had attacked two men who came to carry palm nuts from the farm and they butchered one Okeke Nkemjika, the farm settlement keeper from Lokpa.
Egwu noted that the victim, who received deep matchete cuts on his back and arm was currently receiving treatment in the hospital.

 
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Insecurity Unknown Gunmen Give Politicians 48 Hours To Withdraw Soldiers From South-East Nigeria
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Terrorists Invade Communities, Kill 15 Farmers In Buhari’s Home State
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Insecurity Nigerian Government Shouldn’t Ignore Threats By Terrorists To Kill Abducted Train Passengers – Shehu Sani
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Insecurity Stop Killing Of Northerners, Our Silence Shouldn't Be Seen As Weakness – Northern Youths Warn South-East Governors
0 Comments
50 Minutes Ago
Insecurity Kidnappers Free Ondo Anglican Cleric, Son From Captivity In Edo
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Insecurity Terrorists Threaten To Kill Abducted Abuja-Kaduna Train Passengers, Make Fresh Demands
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Insecurity Unknown Gunmen Give Politicians 48 Hours To Withdraw Soldiers From South-East Nigeria
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Terrorists Invade Communities, Kill 15 Farmers In Buhari’s Home State
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
News Same Barbarians Who Killed Nigerian Army Couple, Beheaded Anambra Lawmaker; Not Our Members – IPOB
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Politics Lagos APC Party Kicks Over Governor Sanwo-Olu’s Brother, Others Appointed To Primaries Committee
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
News Gunmen Terrorising Anambra Are Not Political Agitators But Criminals — Governor Soludo
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics Nigerian Army Personnel, Musa Dawa Resigns To Join Peter Obi’s Presidential Campaign
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
News I’m Under Hostage; EFCC Operatives Brought No Arrest Warrant – Okorocha Reacts To Lock-down Of Abuja Residence
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Legal Court Orders Arrest Of Dunamis School Teacher Accused Of Molesting 14-year-old Pupil
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Insecurity Stop Killing Of Northerners, Our Silence Shouldn't Be Seen As Weakness – Northern Youths Warn South-East Governors
0 Comments
50 Minutes Ago
Human Rights Student Leader Detained For Criticising Bauchi Governor On Facebook Celebrates Birthday In Police Cell
0 Comments
46 Minutes Ago
Politics 2023: Tinubu Is In Distress, He Feels Ruling APC Should Reward Him With Presidency – Okorocha
0 Comments
40 Minutes Ago
Police Nigerian Police Detain Man In Ondo For 15 Days After Allegedly Disarming ‘Fake Officers’
0 Comments
24 Minutes Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad