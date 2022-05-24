I’m Under Hostage; EFCC Operatives Brought No Arrest Warrant – Okorocha Reacts To Lock-down Of Abuja Residence

Hee revealed that he was being held hostage at his premises due to the EFCC officials' presence.

by Saharareporters, New York May 24, 2022

Former Imo State Governor, Rochas Okorocha has reacted to the presence of officers from the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Tuesday at his Maitama residence in Abuja.

SaharaReporters had reported that some EFCC personnel stormed Okorocha's residence on Tuesday, barricading it, and ensuring that none of the members of Okorocha’s family would be allowed to leave the compound until they produced the former governor.

Okorocha who is a presidential aspirant under the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) revealed to Channels TV that he was being held hostage at his premises due to the EFCC officials' presence.

He said, “I am under hostage I would say, the EFCC is at my house both the back and the front. I would say, I have enquired if they have an arrest warrant, nothing, and I am supposed to be getting ready for screening.

“I don’t know what is really happening; it is unfortunate that this is happening here."

Okorocha said he was planning to hold a press conference regarding the issue, stating that the EFCC could not stop the press from entering his compound.

“I am trying to address a press conference. Of course, the EFCC cannot stop the press from coming into my premises. They are inside my compound but the press is coming inside my house to interview me, they can’t stop them,” he insisted.

“I’ll be here until I know what it is, because this is something serious, I want to see an arrest warrant or a court order,” he added while reacting to whether he would surrender himself to EFCC.   

