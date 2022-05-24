I Spend More Time In Abuja Than In Ekiti State – Governor Fayemi Admits, Says His Duties Not Affected

The Governor of Ekiti State, Kayode Fayemi, has admitted that he is spending more time in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja than in Ekiti State where he ought to be in charge of governance.

Governor Fayemi made this admission in an interview with Channels Television on Monday.

Governor Fayemi

But he explained that where he spent his time should not be a source of worry to the people; rather the people's concern should be if he was not performing his duty as a governor.

“I do,” Fayemi said when asked if he truly spent more time in Abuja than Ekiti.

“I know some [people] feel it. Certainly, I spend more time [in Abuja] in this second term in office than I did in my first term in office.

“But, you know, that shouldn’t bother anyone beyond perception level. It is whether it is telling on my performance as a governor that should be worrying,” he noted.

There have been viral allegations that some governors do abandon their states and move to Abuja once they are elected into power. Some governors also in the past travelled abroad for months while their states suffer.

Ekiti is one of such states where the complaints about an absentee Chief executive have been resonating, with the citizens and members of the opposition saying Governor Fayemi relocated to Abuja even when Ekiti State needs him much.