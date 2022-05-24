I Spend More Time In Abuja Than In Ekiti State – Governor Fayemi Admits, Says His Duties Not Affected

Governor Fayemi made this admission in an interview with Channels Television on Monday.

by SaharaReporters, New York May 24, 2022

The Governor of Ekiti State, Kayode Fayemi, has admitted that he is spending more time in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja than in Ekiti State where he ought to be in charge of governance.
Governor Fayemi made this admission in an interview with Channels Television on Monday.

Governor Fayemi
But he explained that where he spent his time should not be a source of worry to the people; rather the people's concern should be if he was not performing his duty as a governor.
“I do,” Fayemi said when asked if he truly spent more time in Abuja than Ekiti.
“I know some [people] feel it. Certainly, I spend more time [in Abuja] in this second term in office than I did in my first term in office.
“But, you know, that shouldn’t bother anyone beyond perception level. It is whether it is telling on my performance as a governor that should be worrying,” he noted.
There have been viral allegations that some governors do abandon their states and move to Abuja once they are elected into power. Some governors also in the past travelled abroad for months while their states suffer.
Ekiti is one of such states where the complaints about an absentee Chief executive have been resonating, with the citizens and members of the opposition saying Governor Fayemi relocated to Abuja even when Ekiti State needs him much.

 
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Insecurity Unknown Gunmen Give Politicians 48 Hours To Withdraw Soldiers From South-East Nigeria
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Insecurity Terrorists Threaten To Kill Abducted Abuja-Kaduna Train Passengers, Make Fresh Demands
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Politics Nigerian Army Personnel, Musa Dawa Resigns To Join Peter Obi’s Presidential Campaign
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Politics Ex-Deputy Senate President, Ekeremadu May Lose Enugu Governorship Bid After Court Ruling
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Politics APC Screening Panel Disqualifies Kogi Lawmaker, Zacharias Over Alleged Forgery, Certificate Scandal
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Insecurity Herdsmen Attack Ebonyi Community, Leave Farmer Critically Injured
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Insecurity Unknown Gunmen Give Politicians 48 Hours To Withdraw Soldiers From South-East Nigeria
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Insecurity Terrorists Threaten To Kill Abducted Abuja-Kaduna Train Passengers, Make Fresh Demands
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Politics Nigerian Army Personnel, Musa Dawa Resigns To Join Peter Obi’s Presidential Campaign
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
News Gunmen Terrorising Anambra Are Not Political Agitators But Criminals — Governor Soludo
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Politics Ex-Deputy Senate President, Ekeremadu May Lose Enugu Governorship Bid After Court Ruling
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Politics APC Screening Panel Disqualifies Kogi Lawmaker, Zacharias Over Alleged Forgery, Certificate Scandal
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Insecurity Herdsmen Attack Ebonyi Community, Leave Farmer Critically Injured
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Sports Football Body, CAF Expels Kenya, Zimbabwe From AFCON 2023 Tournament
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
News Teenage Boy Dies In Lagos Prison After Tech Company Got Him Arrested Over Theft
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Education Ekiti University, EKSU Dares Ongoing Lecturers, ASUU Strike, Announces Resumption
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Insecurity Kwara Market Shut As Thugs Kill Man, Chase Officers Away From Police Station
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
News We'll No Longer Turn The Other Cheek, Northern Groups Warn Against Killing, Attacks On Northerners In South-East
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad