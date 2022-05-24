Kwara Market Shut As Thugs Kill Man, Chase Officers Away From Police Station

A member of the bereaved family confirmed to SaharaReporters that the deceased was a member of the Kwara State Old Motors Spare Parts Dealers Association, Ipata-Oloje, and it was due to his death that the market had been shut down for two days.

by SaharaReporters, New York May 24, 2022

A young man, identified as Abdullahi, has been killed a gang of thugs led by one Azeez, better known as Olongbo, in Ilorin, Kwara State. over a misunderstanding on the payment of a building fee.
The association urged all its members to stay at home until further notice to mourn the death and allow peace to reign. 
It was gathered that Abdullahi was killed by the hoodlums in his site at Oko-Olowo area, Ilorin.
A witness said Olongbo stabbed Abdullahi with a knife, but realising that it had no effect on him, shot him several times until he died.
The development later snowballed to a free-for-all as members of the auto spare parts market engaged Olongbo’s gang from Oloje, destroying vehicles and property in the process.
The spare parts dealers and hoodlums later attacked the Oloje police station and reportedly chased all the officers on duty away for allegedly refusing to act when the case was reported because of the fear of Olongbo.
Recall that the state police command, through its spokesman, Okasanmi Ajayi, confirmed that one person died in the fracas which occurred on Friday at the Okoolowo-Oloje axis in the Ilorin metropolis.
The victim was allegedly killed, while scores were also reported to have sustained serious injuries during the fracas.
The command frowned at the lawlessness which led to the incident, just as the state Commissioner of Police, Tuesday Assayomo, ordered a full-scale investigation into the matter.

 
