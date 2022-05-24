Nigerian Police Detain Man In Ondo For 15 Days After Allegedly Disarming ‘Fake Officers’

A young man on Twitter, Clement Jack @jackvincci has called for help stating that his elder brother had been locked up at the Ondo State Police Command Headquarters in Akure for the past 15 days.

Jack, who took to his Twitter handle on Monday, explained that his elder brother on April 17, 2022, travelled from Lagos to Abuja en route Akure.

He, however, got to Akure around 11pm and had been stopped at a police checkpoint but he refused and was traced to the photographers’ outlet, searched, but after the officers couldn't find anything incriminating, they requested for a bribe which he gave them.

Upon continuation of his journey, he got to another checkpoint where his car papers were declared “fake” after which they were seized from him.

Jack said his brother had proceeded to a police station to report this but was told that the officers who seized his documents were not from the station and were possibly fake.

The man was said to have returned to the police checkpoint, disarmed the two police officers and retrieved his documents.

However, trouble started when one of the officers claimed his gun was missing.

He added, “My brother went to report himself to the police in Abuja and was equally transferred to Akure; since then we have been trying to get him out, it's been 15 days now. My brother's office is pulling out of the case, for reason I don't know saying he broke the company’s policy by travelling at night.

“I need help, my family to do @AkureHowFar have been helpful @BolanleCole to is involved how this case would be sorted out and for my brother to gain back his freedom is my concern now, anybody who can help I'm begging and this is the very first time I will be helpless.

“Please anybody who can help should help because I'm scared I might lose my mum to this, she has been crying since this incident, and it is really telling on her. I don't want to lose my mum to this please anybody who can should please do, I don't know what to do anymore.”