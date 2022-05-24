PDP, Chris Uba, Stella Oduah Under Fire For Allegedly Tampering With Anambra Delegates' list

Some stakeholders in the Anambra State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have accused two members of the party, Chris Uba and former Minister of Aviation, Stella Oduah of planning to tamper with the delegates list to favour themselves in the senatorial primaries of the party.

The party has not been able to hold its primaries in Anambra State because of a crisis over the delegates’ congress.

The delegate election earlier fixed for April 30 was later shifted to May 1 by the Jibrin Ahmed-led panel.

However, the election failed to hold on the rescheduled date when it was discovered that the panel members came to hold the election without the original result sheet.

The three-man ad-hoc delegate election ought to have been held on Monday to enable the party to conduct its primaries on Tuesday but it failed to hold because of the sit-at-home being observed in the state on Mondays.

Barrister Jude Onyia and Peter Udalor, both members of the party accused its national leadership of violating article 1.12 of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) guidelines as regards the issue of rescheduling of congress/ward congresses to favour Uba and Oduah.

“We kindly draw your attention to a plot by the national leadership of PDP to violate article 1.12 of INEC Guidelines as it concerns the issue of rescheduling of congress/ ward Congresses,” they said in a petition.

“Kindly be informed that in Anambra State PDP, Chris Uba and Stella Oduah have compromised the National Organizing Secretary of PDP to write the delegates. Sir, yesterday, 23rd May 2022, the National Leadership of PDP has appointed Elder Efere Austine to write the results of 3 Adhoc Delegates in Anambra State without proper election and due process.

“Kindly use your good office to ensure that the seven days notice for rescheduling of ward congress is adhered to, as precedence has already been set on the letter of 11th May 2021 from the commission to PDP leadership on lmo ward Congress (2) Ensure that internal democracy, INEC guidelines, electoral Act 2022(as amended) and PDP constitution are strictly adhered to by PDP National Leadership for the purpose of congress and primaries in Anambra State.

“This is because Chris Uba and Stella Oduah have perfected plans to write the 3 Adhoc delegates lists in Anambra North and South using Elder Augustine EFERE who is a staff member and lackey of Chris Uba, yet PDP national leadership still appointed him to head Anambra North Senatorial and South Senatorial PDP PANEL for 3-man ad-hoc delegates.

“Elder Augustine Efere, the chairman of PDP 3-ad-hoc delegates for Anambra State nominated by Stella Oduah and Chris Uba are presently in Abuja with Stella and Chris writing results of Anambra North and South Senatorial Districts' results for today's rescheduled PDP 3adhoc delegates that ought to hold in wards in Anambra State. Nigerians should be notified."