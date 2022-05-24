Student Leader Detained For Criticising Bauchi Governor On Facebook Celebrates Birthday In Police Cell

Guyaba, SaharaReporters gathered, was arrested after he accused the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential aspirant of enriching himself and his family while residents of the state were left to wallow in penury.

by Saharareporters, New York May 24, 2022

President of the National Union of Bauchi State Students’ Association (NUBASS), Bauchi State University, Gadau Branch, Comrade Aminu Harsanu Guyaba, who was arrested by the police over a Facebook post is celebrating his birthday today.
 
His friends and family members have taken to social media platforms to wish him a happy birthday despite being detained on the orders of Governor Bala Mohammed.

“We will explain to people how Bauchi State Governor Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed enriches himself and his children while he left Bauchi citizens in abject poverty,” he had written on Facebook.
 
SaharaReporters learnt that the student leader was arrested by security operatives acting on the governor’s directive last week.
 
He was subsequently arraigned without a lawyer to represent him at the Bauchi Magistrate Court II after he was forced to delete the Facebook post by the police.
 
The presiding judge had ordered him to be taken to prison and adjourned the matter to June 14, 2022, for the continuation of the hearing.
 
Meanwhile, some students’ associations have expressed their anger over the arrest of Guyaba.
 
The unions in a statement, jointly signed by Comrade Sanni Adamu, National President of the Association of Northern Nigerian Students (ANNS); Ismail Haruna, NANS President Bauchi and Dahir Sarius, President of National Association of Nigerian Comrade (NANC) issued a 48-hour ultimatum for his release saying otherwise, they would mobilise thousands of Nigerian students to shut down all major roads in the state.
 
They also threatened to pass a vote of no confidence on the presidential aspiration of Mohammed (Kauran Bauchi) in the 2023 presidential election.
 
However, the students noted that they were open to a dialogue

Saharareporters, New York

