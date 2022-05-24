Teenage Boy Dies In Lagos Prison After Tech Company Got Him Arrested Over Theft

According to Samuel, a brother of the deceased, the organisation’s bicycle was stolen from him in April 2022.

by saharareporters, new york May 24, 2022

Uzoma Chidera, a deliveryman with a logistics company, Errand360 in Lagos State, has died in prison after the start-up ordered his arrest for allegedly stealing a bicycle.
He pleaded with the Nigerian government as well as human rights organisations to come to their aid, maintaining that Chidera was wrongfully accused.
Samuel said the family wasn’t aware of his brother’s arrest until one of his friends identified only as Kenneth informed them.
However, upon hearing about the arrest, Kenneth informed the family and funds were raised to buy the organisation a new bicycle but in the process of getting the deceased out of custody, the police informed them that he had died.
“He will be 20 by 12th October 2022. A dispatch company called @errand360HQ arrested him over missing bicycle; they detained him without any of his family member knowing. He died in custody (ikoyi prison) the bicycle was even replaced yet the complainant didn’t withdraw the case,” Samuel said.
“A friend of the deceased called the family last week to inform us that the deceased had passed away. The family contacted the company through the company’s official number from the company’s official page. But the company denied that the boy was not arrested.
“When the family got to Ikoyi prison (where he was held before he died), the case file of was read. And the complainant is the same company who denied arresting or suing the boy; wicked world.”

saharareporters, new york

