Terrorists Threaten To Kill Abducted Abuja-Kaduna Train Passengers, Make Fresh Demands

The abductors of the Abuja-Kaduna train passengers have given the Nigeria government a fresh demand to release their children allegedly kept in a detention facility in Yola, the Adamawa State capital, or else they will kill the remaining passengers.

The leader of the terrorists identified as Abu Barra, issued the threat when they spoke with the spokesman of Sheikh Ahmad Gumi, Malam Tukur Mamu, on the phone, according to Vanguard.



Recall that a train heading for Abuja from Kaduna State was attacked on March 28, 2022, by group of terrorists, killed eight passengers and kidnapped several others.

But in the audio of the conversation between Gumi’s spokesman and the leader of the terrorists, they (the terrorists) claimed that the Nigerian government suspended the resumption of the train service because of their threats.

The leader of the terrorists was quoted as saying, “The government suspended the resumption of the train service indefinitely because of our threats and we repeat, if our conditions are not met, the resumption of the train service is to the detriment of the government and the passengers.

“We don’t need money. We have a good reason for doing what we did, until our demands are met; none of the victims will come out alive even if it means we all die with them. They are well taken care of as you can see from the pictures we sent to you via WhatsApp but we assure you that this will not continue.”

“We choose you (Tukur Mamu) to convey this important message to the government, the families of the victims and Nigerians in general because we believe you won’t alter our message and we have seen you severally with Sheikh Gumi in the forest, therefore, we recognised the fearlessness in you,” the terrorist said.

According to Barra, it has been two months since the abduction and anything can happen to the abducted passengers henceforth, adding that their reasons for the abduction was a retaliation for the arrest and detention of their children by the security agencies.

“Our children numbering about 8 between the ages of one to seven years are currently being held at an orphanage in Jimeta, Adamawa State under the supervision of the Nigerian Army”, he said.