Two People Confirmed Dead From Tanker Explosion In Anambra

The incident occurred at Odumodu Junction, along the Enugu-Onitsha Expressway, Umunya area of the state.

by Saharareporters, New York May 24, 2022


The Director of the Anambra State Fire Service, Dr. Martin Agbili, has confirmed that two persons were burnt beyond recognition by the fire from the diesel tanker that exploded on Tuesday morning.

The incident occurred at Odumodu Junction, along the Enugu-Onitsha Expressway, Umunya area of the state.

An eyewitness had told SaharaReporters that the tanker driver lost control and the truck fell into the gutter, leading to an explosion. However, another eyewitness said that the accident occurred when the tyre of the tanker ladened with diesel deflated, leading to a collision with a minibus. 

Dr. Agbili corroborated one of the eyewitnesses’ accounts, saying, “We received a distress call at about 0840hours (8:40 am) on Tuesday 24th May 2022 that a tanker loaded with gas had a burst tyre which resulted in a collision with a shuttle bus that caused the fire explosion at Odumodu Umunya.

“We immediately deployed our firemen to move down to the fire incident scene to extinguish the fire. According to the eyewitnesses and what we could confirm, two people were burnt to death.”

“The fire was completely extinguished and no other casualties were recorded during the fire fighting. We left the fire incident scene at about 1130 hours (11:30 am),” he added.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Saharareporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Accident Blast At Yemen Airport Kills 25, Wounds 110
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Accident Poly Ibadan Worker Killed As Car Plunges Into Lagoon
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Accident UPDATE: Confusion As Lagos Airport Records Second Fire Outbreak In Two Years
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Fire Guts Borno State Government House
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Accident One Rescued, 13 Vehicles Destroyed In Tanker Explosion Along Lagos-Ibadan Expressway
0 Comments
11 Months Ago
Accident Two Dead, One Injured In Auto Crash In Ondo
0 Comments
7 Months Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Insecurity Unknown Gunmen Give Politicians 48 Hours To Withdraw Soldiers From South-East Nigeria
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Legal Court Restrains Tinubu’s Ally, MC Oluomo, Lagos Road Transporters, NURTW From Collecting N800 Daily Levy From Commercial Drivers
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Scandal EXCLUSIVE: Nigeria’s Attorney-General Malami Writes Emefiele, Asks Central Bank Gov To Release $418m To Ned Nwoko, 5 Other Controversial Paris Club Consultants
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Corruption Son Of Ex-Vice President, Sambo Asks Delegates To Return N2million Bribes Each After Failing To Secure House Of Reps Ticket
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics PDP, Chris Uba, Stella Oduah Under Fire For Allegedly Tampering With Anambra Delegates' list
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
CRIME Group Petitions Nigerian Police Inspector-General, Calls For Probe Into Child Trafficking Case Involving Delta Police Officers
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Police PDP House of Reps Aspirant, Okwuada Slumps After Losing Primaries With 7 Votes
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Politics Ekweremadu Campaign Organisation Reacts To Abuja Court Judgment Dismissing Its Suit On Enugu Delegates List
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
News Nigerian Police, Anti-graft Agency, EFCC Holding Me Hostage To Stop My 2023 Presidential Ambition— Okorocha
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Sporadic Shooting As Anti-graft Agency, EFCC Breaks Into Rochas Okorocha’s Home
0 Comments
51 Minutes Ago
News Buhari Government To Spend N999million Daily On School Feeding Programme
0 Comments
40 Minutes Ago
Police Aisha Buhari's Aide-de-camp, Shugaba Promoted To Assistant Police Commissioner Few Months After Illegally Detaining Man For Criticising Governorship Ambition
0 Comments
39 Minutes Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad