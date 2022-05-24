Two People Confirmed Dead From Tanker Explosion In Anambra



The Director of the Anambra State Fire Service, Dr. Martin Agbili, has confirmed that two persons were burnt beyond recognition by the fire from the diesel tanker that exploded on Tuesday morning.

The incident occurred at Odumodu Junction, along the Enugu-Onitsha Expressway, Umunya area of the state.

An eyewitness had told SaharaReporters that the tanker driver lost control and the truck fell into the gutter, leading to an explosion. However, another eyewitness said that the accident occurred when the tyre of the tanker ladened with diesel deflated, leading to a collision with a minibus.

Dr. Agbili corroborated one of the eyewitnesses’ accounts, saying, “We received a distress call at about 0840hours (8:40 am) on Tuesday 24th May 2022 that a tanker loaded with gas had a burst tyre which resulted in a collision with a shuttle bus that caused the fire explosion at Odumodu Umunya.

“We immediately deployed our firemen to move down to the fire incident scene to extinguish the fire. According to the eyewitnesses and what we could confirm, two people were burnt to death.”

“The fire was completely extinguished and no other casualties were recorded during the fire fighting. We left the fire incident scene at about 1130 hours (11:30 am),” he added.