Why We Stormed APC Presidential Aspirant, Okorocha’s Home To Arrest Him– Anti-graft Agency, EFCC

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has said that its operatives stormed the residence of Senator Rochas Okorocha because he refused to honour invitations after jumping administrative bail.



SaharaReporters had reported that some EFCC personnel stormed Okorocha's residence on Tuesday, barricading it, and ensuring that none of the members of Okorocha’s family was allowed to leave the compound until they produced the former governor.

Okorocha, who is a presidential aspirant on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), earlier said he was being held hostage on his premises to stop his 2023 presidential ambition.



However, on Tuesday the EFCC's Head, Media & Publicity, Wilson Uwujaren in a statement, which was also tweeted, explained the reason behind the anti-graft agency’s action.

Uwajaren said Okorocha had refused to honour invitations after jumping administrative bail.



The statement reads, "Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, today May 24, 2022, arrived at the Maitama, Abuja home of a former governor of Imo state, Senator Rochas Okorocha, to effect his arrest.



"The move followed the refusal of the former governor to honour invitations after jumping the administrative bail earlier granted him by the Commission.



"EFCC had on January 24, 2022 filed a 17-count criminal charge bordering on diversion of public funds and properties to the tune of N2.9billion against Okorocha.



"The case was assigned to Honourable Justice Inyang Ekwo of the Federal High Court, Abuja but attempts to arraign Senator Okorocha were twice stalled owing to the absence of the ex-governor who evaded service of processes.



"At the last adjourned date, March 28th, 2022, Justice Ekwo before adjourning until May 30th, 2022, had warned that it was “the last adjournment I shall grant in this matter.



"In the circumstances, the Commission is left with no option but to effect the arrest of Senator Okorocha and bring him to trial.”