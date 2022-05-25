Adamawa Governor, Fintiri Gets PDP Governorship Ticket For Re-election

The Adamawa State governor, Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri has been nominated as the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Fintiri emerged as the winner on Wednesday after polling 663 out of 668 votes as declared by the returning officer, Gibson Katabs.

Governor of Adamawa State, Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri.

Katabs said, "Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri is hereby returned as duly elected."

It was gathered that Fintiri became a lone candidate after the party's governorship screening committee disqualified one Ambassador Jameel Abubakar Waziri, who also contested and lost in 2019.

SaharaReporters learnt that Waziri has challenged his disqualification in court. However, he did not answer calls made to his mobile phone by our correspondent for confirmation.



While accepting his nomination, Governor Fintiri reeled out the successes of his administration and urged the electorate to reject the All Progressives Congress (APC) and reelect the PDP all the way.



Former Vice President and PDP presidential hopeful, Atiku Abubakar attended the event alongside other chieftains of the party in the state.

