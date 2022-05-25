Amaechi, Nwajiuba Have No Conscience, Picked Presidential Forms When Their Ministries ‘Were On Fire’ — Governor Wike

Wike said that there was a need for the electorates at all levels to be more concerned about the kind of people they vote for to lead the affairs of the country.

by SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK May 25, 2022

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has criticised a former Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, and a former Minister of State for Education, Emeka Nwajiuba, saying they collected the ruling All Progressives Congress’ presidential forms at a time when their areas of responsibility were on fire.
Wike said that there was a need for the electorates at all levels to be more concerned about the kind of people they vote for to lead the affairs of the country.

Rivers Governor Wike
He spoke in Ibadan while addressing Oyo State PDP leaders to solicit support ahead of the party’s presidential primary this month.
He said, “Nigerians know my views. I believe in restructuring. I believe in state police. You cannot stop insecurity in this country without state police which is the practice in all countries that run true federalism. Intelligence is key. Before it happens you’ve stopped it or cage them.
“Look at it, 42 people died in train blast, up until now no concrete report. This is a country where a Minister of Transport, after people died in such accident and the next day, he went and collected form for presidency.
“You’re a Minister of Education, schools have closed for how many months, the next thing; the minister went and collected form for presidency. I have not seen a country like this, no conscience.”
Wike also scolded some Peoples Democratic Party’s presidential aspirants for opposing the party in 2015, stating that many of them did not deserve the party’s ticket for 2023.
Wike, an aspirant also, the PDP chieftains who caused disharmony in the party in 2015, and formed the new-PDP sold out the party’s goodwill and electoral opportunities.
“The issue is, who are those who made PDP to lose election in 2015 that today we are suffering? Today, we are in opposition and trying to take power back.
"But see what the country has been turned into. Who are those who told Nigerians that President Buhari is a saint, that President Buhari will salvage Nigeria. What is their sense of judgment? Who are those aspirants who abandoned PDP, betrayed PDP and went to support President Buhari?” he said.
Also, in a statement by his Special Assistant, Media, Kelvin Ebiri, Governor Wike argued that some PDP presidential aspirants brought President Muhammadu Buhari to power.
“Now we are suffering. People are dying every day. From January to March in Kaduna, over 1000 people have been killed. So many people have been kidnapped.”

 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK

You may also like

Read Next

Police Confusion As Policemen Teargas Delegates At Delta PDP Governorship Primary Election
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Politics Cross Rivers PDP Governorship Aspirant, Bonse Withdraws, Demands Refund Of N21million For Nomination Forms
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Politics Gbajabiamila’s Former Aide, Odofin Reacts To Petition Calling For His Disqualification From House Of Reps Race
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Politics Ex-Governor, Peter Obi May Dump Opposition Party, PDP After Presidential Primaries – Source
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Politics Senate Minority Leader, Abaribe Withdraws From Abia Governorship Race Hours To Primaries
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Politics Bandits, Terrorists Are Bold Because They Feel Protected By Buhari– Dele Momodu
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Insecurity Unknown Gunmen Give Politicians 48 Hours To Withdraw Soldiers From South-East Nigeria
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Police Confusion As Policemen Teargas Delegates At Delta PDP Governorship Primary Election
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Politics Cross Rivers PDP Governorship Aspirant, Bonse Withdraws, Demands Refund Of N21million For Nomination Forms
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
News World Basketball Body, FIBA Threatens To Sanction Nigeria Over Ban On Competitions
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
News Lagos School Teacher Flogs 12-year-old Boy Over Homework, Victim Vomits, Dies
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
News Some Kaduna Aspirants Who Lost Primaries Use Vigilantes, Hunters To Recover Money From Delegates — Shehu Sani
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Politics Gbajabiamila’s Former Aide, Odofin Reacts To Petition Calling For His Disqualification From House Of Reps Race
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Court Adjourns Trial Of IPOB Leader, Nnamdi Kanu To June 28
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
International Same Tragedy As Russian Military Kills Children In Ukraine – President Zelenskyy Sends Condolence To US Over School Shooting
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
News Pregnant Woman, Harira, Four Children Murdered By Gunmen Buried In Anambra
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
International Church Of Scotland Accepts Motion To Apologise, Stop Prosecutions Of Persons Accused Of Witchcraft
0 Comments
41 Minutes Ago
News Families Of Abducted Abuja-Kaduna Train Passengers Protest In Abuja Over New Threats By Terrorists
0 Comments
39 Minutes Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad