Amaechi, Nwajiuba Have No Conscience, Picked Presidential Forms When Their Ministries ‘Were On Fire’ — Governor Wike

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has criticised a former Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, and a former Minister of State for Education, Emeka Nwajiuba, saying they collected the ruling All Progressives Congress’ presidential forms at a time when their areas of responsibility were on fire.

Wike said that there was a need for the electorates at all levels to be more concerned about the kind of people they vote for to lead the affairs of the country.

He spoke in Ibadan while addressing Oyo State PDP leaders to solicit support ahead of the party’s presidential primary this month.

He said, “Nigerians know my views. I believe in restructuring. I believe in state police. You cannot stop insecurity in this country without state police which is the practice in all countries that run true federalism. Intelligence is key. Before it happens you’ve stopped it or cage them.

“Look at it, 42 people died in train blast, up until now no concrete report. This is a country where a Minister of Transport, after people died in such accident and the next day, he went and collected form for presidency.

“You’re a Minister of Education, schools have closed for how many months, the next thing; the minister went and collected form for presidency. I have not seen a country like this, no conscience.”

Wike also scolded some Peoples Democratic Party’s presidential aspirants for opposing the party in 2015, stating that many of them did not deserve the party’s ticket for 2023.

Wike, an aspirant also, the PDP chieftains who caused disharmony in the party in 2015, and formed the new-PDP sold out the party’s goodwill and electoral opportunities.

“The issue is, who are those who made PDP to lose election in 2015 that today we are suffering? Today, we are in opposition and trying to take power back.

"But see what the country has been turned into. Who are those who told Nigerians that President Buhari is a saint, that President Buhari will salvage Nigeria. What is their sense of judgment? Who are those aspirants who abandoned PDP, betrayed PDP and went to support President Buhari?” he said.

Also, in a statement by his Special Assistant, Media, Kelvin Ebiri, Governor Wike argued that some PDP presidential aspirants brought President Muhammadu Buhari to power.

“Now we are suffering. People are dying every day. From January to March in Kaduna, over 1000 people have been killed. So many people have been kidnapped.”