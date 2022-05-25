Anambra Government Officials Visit Husband Of Pregnant Woman Killed Along With Her 4 Children

Officials of the government of Anambra State have paid a condolence visit to Mr. Jubril Ahmed, the husband of the late Hariri Jubril, a pregnant woman who was killed alongside her four children by gunmen in the state.



SaharaReporters had reported how gunmen whose identities were yet to be unveiled gruesomely murdered the 32-year-old Harira Jibril and her four children - Fatima, Khadijah, Hadiza and Zaituna, who were aged nine, seven, five and two respectively.

A media report from the governor's media office said the state delegation, led by the Commissioner for Information, Mr. Paul Nwosu, including the Commissioner for Women and Social Development, Mrs. Ify Obinabo, and Press Secretary to the Governor, Mr Christian Aburime, met with Jibril at the Cattle market, Amansea.



Nwosu who conveyed the condolence message from the state governor, Charles Soludo and Ndi Anambra to the family of the departed, explained that it was not a targeted attack on a particular tribe or religion.



While he described the incident as shocking and unfortunate, he noted that the governor would have come in person but because of other security emergencies, he sent the delegation to commiserate with the Hausa community.



He said that Ndigbo and other tribes have lived together for so long in peace and harmony, and urged them to go about their lawful businesses.



Also speaking, Commissioner for Women and Social Development, Obinabo, appealed to the gunmen to have a rethink for the sake of the unborn generation, reminding them that Anambra people were largely travellers.



Leader of Miyetti Allah in the South East, Mallam Gidado Sadiq who described the incident as horrible, thanked the governor for sending the delegation.



Sadiq disclosed that many of his people have been killed and many of their people had already travelled as a result of the incident.



While pledging their readiness to continue working with the government to enthrone peace in the state, he said their people living and doing business in Anambra are aware that they are not the target, recalling that a lawmaker in the state was also killed in a gruesome manner.



The widower said he lacked words to express himself. The Sarkin Chamber of Anambra State, Usman Farang, prayed that violence should stop.



Chairman, Amansea Cattle market, Alhaji Bello Maigari, younger sister of the late Harira, Suweiba Musa, as well as the Hausa Community in Amansea, were present during the visit.



Jubril works as a security guard in Anambra State.

A cash donation was presented to the bereaved during the visit.