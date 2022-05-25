Anti-graft Agency, EFCC Arraigns British National In Abuja For N151million Fraud

by Saharareporters, new York May 25, 2022

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arraigned the Director of Micad Project City Services Limited, James Nolan, before Justice Obiora Egwuatu of the Federal High Court, Abuja over N151.3million fraud.
Nolan, a British national, was arraigned before the court on Tuesday on a 20-count charge involving obtaining by false pretence, non-compliance with the Money Laundering Act 2011 (as amended) and criminal conversion of proceeds of crime to the tune of N151,394,328.


According to the anti-graft agency, the Briton, who is the director of the company and signatory to its account, allegedly obtained by false pretence the sum of N151,394,328 from the Federal Capital Territory Administration.
This is not the first time the commission would arraign Nolan in court for fraudulent acts.
In November 2019, the commission filed an extra 16-count charge against him in addition to the previous 16-count charge bordering on money laundering he was facing at the Federal High Court, Abuja.
Nolan was earlier arraigned in connection with the case of the Irish engineering company, Process and Industrial Development (P&ID), which reneged on the execution of a 20-year gas and supply processing agreement (GSPA) it signed with the Nigerian government.

 
