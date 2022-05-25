BREAKING: Court Adjourns Trial Of IPOB Leader, Nnamdi Kanu To June 28

Kanu’s lawyer, Ifeanyi Ejiofor, stated this in an update on his Twitter handle on Wednesday, adding that the presiding judge, Justice Binta Nyako, was indisposed.

by saharareporters, new york May 25, 2022

The trial of Nnamdi Kanu, the detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), earlier scheduled to continue on Thursday, May 26, has now been adjourned to June 28, 2022.
Ejiofor wrote, “Please be informed that we have just received communication from the Federal High Court’s Registrar, notifying us that the Court will no longer be sitting tomorrow, 26th May, 2022, on Onyendu Mazi Nnamdi Kanu’s case.


“According to the Registrar, this is because His lordship, Justice Binta Nyako is indisposed, and as such, the matter is now adjourned to the 28th day of June, 2022 for Ruling/Hearing. We most respectfully, urge you all to maintain restraint, as you have always done. Keep your eyes on the ball, which is the freedom of Onyendu Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.
“Also, please note that Justice delayed is not justice denied. We are aggressively cruising to victory; it is only a matter of time. We profoundly appreciate your solidarity, unflinching support and prayers, which have been sustaining us thus far. Please do not relent in your prayers, we do not take it for granted.
“We shall continue to keep you all informed as events unfold.”

 

