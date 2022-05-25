Death Toll Rises To 20 In US School Mass Shooting By Teenager

Texas Governor, Greg Abbott, said 14 pupils and one teacher were earlier confirmed dead by a lone gunman Salvador Ramos, at Robb Elementary school at about 11.43am on Tuesday.

by Saharareporters, New York May 25, 2022

Eighteen pupils and two adults have now been confirmed killed in the latest update of the mass shooting in Texas Elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, United States.
According to Abbott, the 18-year old shooter who was also killed in the deadly shooting was said to have abandoned his car and entered the elementary school with a handgun and possibly a rifle.


According to Abbott, the 18-year old shooter who was also killed in the deadly shooting was said to have abandoned his car and entered the elementary school with a handgun and possibly a rifle.
“He shot and killed horrifically and incomprehensibly 14 students and killed a teacher,” said Abbott.
Ramos was said to have killed his grandmother before storming the elementary school. He was said to be wearing a body armour. 
Ramos victims were mostly second, third and fourth graders.
Some of his victims were hospitalised, with some in critical conditions.
The tragedy happened in the last week of school.
Robb Elementary has an enrolment of just under 600 students.
Uvalde is a small city of about 16,000 residents about 80 miles west of San Antonio.
It is the deadliest school shooting in Texas history.

