Deborah Samuel’s Parents In Rivers State Receive Donation Of Mini-Estate, Car From Church

by Saharareporters, new York May 25, 2022

A pastor in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, Apostle Chibuzor Chinyere, has donated a mini-estate and a car to the parents of slain Sokoto State College of Education’s student, Deborah Samuel.
The car, according to the pastor, is for Garba Emmanuel, the father of the slain student, to start a business.


Chinyere, who is the General Overseer of the Omega Power Ministry, Port Harcourt, made this known via a post on his Facebook page.
https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=10159830766264471&id=640564470
“In fulfilment of my earlier promise and in honour of the late Deborah Samuel, I on behalf of the Omega Power Ministry (OPM) relocated and donated a 14-flats-mini estate and a Corolla car, for Uber business, to her family in Port Harcourt.
“This is 14 flats. Tenants have started coming. You collect the rent. It is now your own. You are now landlord and landlady. I hand over.” He told Deborah’s parents in a video posted on his Facebook page.
Deborah had been killed and burnt by some Muslim students for allegedly uttering unpleasant statements against Prophet Mohammed (S.A.W) on the school's WhatsApp platform.
The murder attracted outrage and widespread condemnation from Nigerians who called for the arrest and prosecution of the killers.

 
