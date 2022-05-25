Families Of Abducted Abuja-Kaduna Train Passengers Protest In Abuja Over New Threats By Terrorists

The families and friends of abducted passengers from the ill-fated Abuja-Kaduna train have protested in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

The families said the protest was a result of the fresh threats by the terrorists to start killing those in captivity if their demands were not met.



They begged President Muhammadu Buhari, the military chiefs and international organisations to help secure the release, Punch reports.

This is the first time the families would be protesting in Abuja since the March 28 incident, which led to the death of no fewer than eight persons; 26 persons injured and several persons were abducted.

SaharaReporters had earlier reported that one of the relatives, Jimoh, said it was distasteful to detain minors in whatever situation and appealed to the government to release the eight minors whom the bandits claimed were being held in Adamawa State.