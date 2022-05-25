Families Of Abducted Abuja-Kaduna Train Passengers Protest In Abuja Over New Threats By Terrorists

The families said the protest was a result of the fresh threats by the terrorists to start killing those in captivity if their demands were not met.

by saharareporters, new york May 25, 2022

The families and friends of abducted passengers from the ill-fated Abuja-Kaduna train have protested in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.
The families said the protest was a result of the fresh threats by the terrorists to start killing those in captivity if their demands were not met.


They begged President Muhammadu Buhari, the military chiefs and international organisations to help secure the release, Punch reports.
This is the first time the families would be protesting in Abuja since the March 28 incident, which led to the death of no fewer than eight persons; 26 persons injured and several persons were abducted.
SaharaReporters had earlier reported that one of the relatives, Jimoh, said it was distasteful to detain minors in whatever situation and appealed to the government to release the eight minors whom the bandits claimed were being held in Adamawa State.

 
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
saharareporters, new york

You may also like

Read Next

Insecurity Unknown Gunmen Give Politicians 48 Hours To Withdraw Soldiers From South-East Nigeria
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
United States of America FBI Stops Terror Plot By Iraqi National To Kill Ex-President George Bush
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Insecurity How Nigerian Police, Detained Criminals Work Together To Cause Troubles, Blame ESN In South-East – IPOB
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Scandal How Ex-Aviation Minister, Stella Oduah Absconded From National Youth Service Corps, NYSC Scheme, Lied That She Completed Programme
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Politics Adamawa Governor, Fintiri Gets PDP Governorship Ticket For Re-election
0 Comments
56 Minutes Ago
Police Delta Take-It-Back Movement Coordinator Raises Alarm Over Alleged Plan By Policewoman To Kidnap Him
0 Comments
32 Minutes Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Insecurity Unknown Gunmen Give Politicians 48 Hours To Withdraw Soldiers From South-East Nigeria
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Abuja Court Vacates Arrest Order On Popular Aphrodisiac Seller, Jaruma, Restores Her Bail
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Court Adjourns Trial Of IPOB Leader, Nnamdi Kanu To June 28
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
United States of America FBI Stops Terror Plot By Iraqi National To Kill Ex-President George Bush
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Police Delta Take-It-Back Movement Coordinator Raises Alarm Over Alleged Plan By Policewoman To Kidnap Him
0 Comments
32 Minutes Ago
Elections PDP Governorship Primaries Stalled For Hours As Panel, Aspirants Disagree Over Guidelines In Delta
0 Comments
28 Minutes Ago
News Landlords Lament As Ogun Government Demolishes Multi-Million Mansions 'Without Notice'
0 Comments
22 Minutes Ago
Insecurity IPOB Cancels May 26 Sit-At-Home Order, Fixes New Date
0 Comments
22 Minutes Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Presidential Aspirant, Peter Obi Dumps Opposition Party, PDP, For Labour Party
0 Comments
13 Minutes Ago
Insecurity How Nigerian Police, Detained Criminals Work Together To Cause Troubles, Blame ESN In South-East – IPOB
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Scandal How Ex-Aviation Minister, Stella Oduah Absconded From National Youth Service Corps, NYSC Scheme, Lied That She Completed Programme
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Politics Adamawa Governor, Fintiri Gets PDP Governorship Ticket For Re-election
0 Comments
56 Minutes Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad