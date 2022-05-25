FBI Stops Terror Plot By Iraqi National To Kill Ex-President George Bush

He is also alleged to have planned to smuggle four Iraqi nationals as part of the plot.

by SaharaReporters, New York May 25, 2022

The Federal Bureau of Investigation has curtailed a plot by an Iraqi citizen, known as Shihab Ahmed Shihab Shihab, to assassinate former United States’ president, George W. Bush.

Shihab Ahmed Shihab Shihab, who lived in Columbus, Ohio, was charged to court for aiding and abetting the attempted murder of a former United States official, as well as an alleged attempt to illegally bring foreign nationals to the United States, according to the Justice Department.

According to court documents, Shibab carried out his plan by driving to the neighborhood of Bush's residence in Dallas. He is also alleged to have planned to smuggle four Iraqi nationals as part of the plot.

He was arrested Tuesday, May 24, the Justice Department announced.

“President Bush has all the confidence in the world in the United States Secret Service and our law enforcement and intelligence communities," Bush's chief of staff Freddy Ford said in a statement.

The FBI discovered the conspiracy through confidential sources, one of whom recorded discussions about the assassination plot with Shihab in meetings late 2021 and through the spring, court documents show.

It was gathered that these conversations were found to take place in November during a trip that Shihab and the informant took from Columbus, Ohio, to the Detroit area and back, according to the warrant application and a complaint filed in court that was made public Tuesday.

During the November meeting, Shihab is alleged to have told an FBI informant that "they wished to kill former President Bush because they felt that he was responsible for killing many Iraqis and breaking apart the entire country of Iraq.”

