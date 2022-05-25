How Nigerian Police, Detained Criminals Work Together To Cause Troubles, Blame ESN In South-East – IPOB

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has accused the Commissioner of Police in Imo State of equipping criminals who are serving their jail terms with weapons to commit crimes and thereafter blame it on members of the Eastern Security Network.

A statement issued by Emma Powerful, the IPOB's spokesperson, accused the police boss of doing everything possible to discredit the struggle for the independence of Biafra and tarnish the reputation of the group.

According to the statement, an investigation by the intelligence unit of IPOB, the M.Branch uncovered the atrocity.

IPOB said, “The criminal activities by Nigeria police in Imo State have got to alarming stage. The Commissioner of Police in Imo State and his men equip detained and condemned hardened criminal in the prison yards, give them guns to go and rob the public and bring back the money got for sharing with the criminals and they will tag them ESN and IPOB only to tarnish IPOB reputation

“Our intelligence unit the M.Branch uncovered this wicked act of police in Biafraland. IPOB is raising alarm for the world to know.

“We have repeatedly said that IPOB is not responsible for the killings and criminalities going on in Imo State and entire region but myopic and gullible minds don't want to believe us.

“The kidnappings and car snatchings going on in Imo State and Eastern region are masterminded by Nigeria Government and its security agencies especially the police, DSS and army.

“Terrorists masquerading as herdsmen will put on Nigeria security uniforms and commit all sorts of crimes in the region particularly in Imo State and Anambra State.

“Most of the atrocities committed and criminal activities going on within the region must be traced to Nigeria compromised and two faced security agents.

“After using the criminals, thereafter, the Nigeria security agents especially the police and army share the bounty these criminals collected from citizens of the East.

"The order given to these condemned criminals is: if you are killed during the operation, you on your own but if you are back you are welcomed; if you are caught and brought back we send you back to the station, you are safe.

“When they kill these criminals to hide their evil deeds, they tag them ESN or IPOB. We can authoritatively say that a case of one Mr Solomon from a known criminal from Izombe in Oguta LGA who has been working for police and military, doing dirty jobs for them but unfortunately the community apprehended him and handed him over to police, the police killed him and tagged him ESN because they thought that he would expose them.

“What will be our gain if Anambra is destroyed the way things are happening there now? The enemies who are not happy with Governor Chukwuma Soludo for showing genuine commitment to developing Igbo land want to use these atrocities to set him against IPOB by creating the wrong impression that IPOB is the one behind the abominable things in his state. Our people should be wiser and understand the antics of our enemies.

“For the records, IPOB M.Branch also discovered that the failed attempt by Nigeria police in Imo State to bomb Addax Flow station will also be tagged that it was done by IPOB/ESN.

“The man with the explosive to bomb the oil flow station died when the bomb exploded on the way to the flow station, otherwise they would have tagged him IPOB/ESN.”