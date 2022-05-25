Namadi Sambo’s Son Admits Asking PDP Delegates To Refund N76million After Losing Kaduna Primaries, Says It’s For Accountability

Adam Namadi, a son of former Vice President, Namadi Sambo, has admitted asking delegates to refund his N76million after failing to secure the ticket for the Kaduna North Federal Constituency of the House of Representatives under the platform of the opposition party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Adam who made this known via a statement he released on Tuesday said that it was within the agreement of the party that delegates should return the money collected from any aspirant who failed to secure his ticket.



He said, "I would like to state that as a matter of fact, there was nothing “dramatic” about the request, and it is unfortunate the media has been purporting it as such. Delegates themselves are aware of the directives given by the major stakeholders of the PDP in the Kaduna North constituency, that any sums given to delegates by various aspirants for their support should be returned to those unsuccessful in their primary elections.

"This was done to encourage delegates to vote for the aspirants based on their qualities and not just their perceived spending power, and to hold them accountable for the candidates they put forth.

“As a mark of respect for that agreement, some delegates in the Kaduna North constituency started to reach out to the unsuccessful State House of Assembly aspirants whose elections were held before ours, followed by my fellow contender, Shehu Usman ABG and I. Therefore, I am not acting in isolation or making any ludicrous demands.”

"I take their decision in good faith and will continue to labour with the PDP and do all my best to protect its good fortunes," he added.

SaharaReporters had earlier reported that Namadi, who had promised to add N1.5million to the amount given to each of the delegates if given the ticket, was said to be the aspirant that secured the least votes among the three contenders.

The delegates raked in millions of naira from the aspirants who appeared in a hurry to outspend one another.

A serving federal lawmaker, Samaila Suleiman, secured the ticket as he defeated Namadi and Shehu Usman ABG. Suleiman, who recently defected from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to the PDP, won with 22 votes against Shehu Usman, who polled 14 votes.