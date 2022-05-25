Nigerian Airport Authorities, FAAN Reacts As Plane Causes Gridlock On Lagos Road

There were speculations among motorists and witnesses that the plane crash-landed on Tuesday evening.

by SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK May 25, 2022

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has reacted to a plane which was found on a Lagos State road and caused gridlock.
The aircraft, which had missing wings, caused a gridlock on the Ikeja-Agege road.


The aircraft, which had missing wings, caused a gridlock on the Ikeja-Agege road.
In a terse statement posted on its social media handles, FAAN told Nigerians to disregard the news.
“The aircraft was sold by the owner to a buyer, who was taking it to its final destination”, it reads.
An aviation analyst, Daniel Dikio had also tweeted his observation of the viral video.
“It is an Airbus A319, hasn’t flown domestically in years. I can see traces of a green logo, it likely belonged to First Nation Airways in its time.
“The wings are separated cleanly, this wouldn’t happen in a crash. The separation is a sign of dismantling.
“There is no damage to the fuselage, almost impossible given the purported circumstances”, Dikio noted.

 

